Penn State’s war against the state of Texas isn’t over just yet. The Nittany Lions knocked off No. 7 Texas A&M 76-59 in the first round. Up next, the blue and white face another Lone Star State school — No. 2 Texas.

The Longhorns downed No. 15 Colgate 81-61 off of 13 3-pointers and a 56.5% accuracy from deep.

Texas’ offensive leader was senior guard Sir'Jabari Rice, who came off the bench and led the way with 23 points and seven 3-pointers.

Rice is just one of the lethal shooting guards on the Longhorns’ offense. For most of the season, Texas was led by guards Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter, who had 17 and 10 points respectively against Colgate.

“Their guards are as good as any in the country,” Micah Shrewsberry said Friday. “It starts with Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen, and when Sir'Jabari Rice comes off the bench he's just as explosive. We will have our hands full defensively trying to slow these guys down.”

Carr, the fifth-year senior and the two-year Texas veteran, was one of the leading forces in the Big 12 Championship win. He had 17 points, which was above his average of 15.9 points per game.

Penn State seniors Myles Dread and Seth Lundy are no strangers to Carr. Both of them played against Carr when he was at Minnesota in 2021 and he dropped 22 points in one of their meetings.

“Marcus Carr definitely is a very good player,” Lundy said. “[I] played against him a few times my freshman year. I believe he's a strong guard as well. He can shoot the ball. He can score the ball pretty much in every way. He tries to get his teammates involved as well.”

Carr isn’t just a scorer. At the point, Carr leads the team with 4.1 assists per game, which is the sixth-most per game in the Big 12.

Penn State plans to contain Carr to the best of its ability.

“I mean, great players make things happen,” Dread said. “We're going to do our best to try to contain them.”

Thursday against Colgate it wasn’t Carr doing all the damage. It was Rice and the rest of the committee that aided to the 81 points.

“They shot the ball well in here, so they should come in here feeling like we can do it again,” Shrewsberry said. “You've got to break their rhythm early. You've got to do nothing to give them confidence either. You can't foul them. Can't let them get into transition; now they are feeling good. Those are the things we have to do.”

Shrewsberry said Texas took advantage of Colgate ducking under its screens, so the Longhorns stopped, set their feet and hit the triples.

“Our defense has to be on point,” Shrewsberry said. “Starts in transition. Starts with getting them off the glass and not getting kick-out threes, and then we just need to be disciplined. We can't give them those same looks they got [Thursday].”

Texas showed a lot of its offense in the first round, but the Longhorns defense is also solid. Texas forces 16.1 turnovers per game and allowed the third-fewest points per game in the Big 12.

Shrewsberry recognized the completeness of Texas on both sides of the ball and said the Longhorns defense is one that creates “problems.”

In the first round, Texas shined with its 3-point shooting, and so did Penn State, so Shrewsberry expects it to be a tight game.

“It should be a great battle,” Shrewsberry said. “We're looking forward to playing another game.”

