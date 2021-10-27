They say defense wins championships, so maybe the lack of such was a reason Penn State — a team that finished No. 12 in the Big Ten in scoring defense — couldn’t piece together a winning record last season.

With a new coaching staff and philosophy, however, the Nittany Lions have focused nearly exclusively on the defensive end since the start of training camp, said coach Micah Shrewsberry.

“If you would watch us practice, if you would see us play, you would obviously see that our defense is way ahead of our offense,” Shrewsberry said. “We spent way more time on it in the summer and in the fall.”

Coming from Purdue, one of the most consistently dominant defensive programs in the country, it’s not surprising that Shrewsberry has put more of an emphasis on that side of the ball.

According to senior forward John Harrar, Shrewsberry took no time to spread his defensive philosophy to his new group.

“He said he wants me to be the voice on defense and that he’s going to teach defense every day from the first day we get out there,” Harrar said.

Having been a part of the Penn State program for four years already, Harrar understands the importance of hardnose defense in the Big Ten, a conference that has a standard on the defensive end that the Nittany Lions didn’t necessarily meet in 2020.

“I know to compete in the Big Ten you have to be top three in defense, top three in rebounding,” Harrar said.

With a new game plan on defense, the Nittany Lions are set to have a new look on that side of the ball.

But what should fans look for specifically on that side of the ball when the blue and white begin its season in November?

On Monday, Harrar offered some “technical” information on the new defensive front.

“I play pick and rolls differently this year than I have,” Harrar said. “I was up at the line of scrimmage and up higher, but Shrews wants us to drop and kind of pack it in around the room for more defensive rebounding.”

While Penn State had a respectable season in terms of rebounding last season, Shrewsberry’s Boilermakers were a step ahead in both offensive and defensive rebounding, ranked No. 3 in the conference in both categories.

A consistent winning team, Purdue hasn’t missed an NCAA Tournament since 2014. Shrewsberry must believe rebounding is a significant reason for his former program’s success in recent years.

“The really good coaches just take stuff from other people who have been successful,” Shrewberry said. “That’s all I’m doing.”

While defense seems to be the most important standard in Shrewsberry’s task to make the Nittany Lions a competitive basketball program, he offered some insight on his offensive philosophy for this season as well.

“Sometimes you play really beautiful offense… and the guy misses a 3,” Shrewberry said. “Like there was nothing wrong with the offense, it was the result. But I'm okay with that because that great offense led to that result.”

The man likely to take most of the shots this season — junior forward Seth Lundy.

“Every person on this team told me to shoot the ball,” Lundy said.

Lundy said he’s set to simply play his role as a “scorer” and “do anything to help the team win.”

After three double-digit performances last season, which included 32 and 23 point showings against VCU and Seton Hall, respectively, Lundy looked as if he had solidified himself as the team’s No. 1 scorer.

But after going scoreless against Virginia Tech in the fourth game of 2020, Lundy seemed to drop off statistically, unable to reliably make the same impact again.

In 2021, consistency is the name of the game for Lundy.

“I feel like to have a consistent game throughout the year, I just have to stay true to the game, respect the game,” Lundy said. “If we stay true to the game, we’re gonna stay true to you.”

Lundy’s offensive stability will be essential to keeping a balance between both sides of the ball and could become a deciding factor in whether the Nittany Lions can truly compete for the NCAA Tournament this season.

However, this pressure as a dependent scorer doesn’t seem to affect Lundy negatively: He just uses it and his near-tournament experience in 2020 as motivation.

“I'm telling you — we’re gonna make it back to the tournament this year,” Lundy said. “I have a chip on my shoulder.”

