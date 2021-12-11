Micah Shrewsberry not pressing panic button on Penn State men’s basketball after 5-5 start

For coach Micah Shrewsberry, his first season leading the Nittany Lions has been one of growth and adjustment — the same can be said for his roster, after seven players transferred following his hire in March.

“There’s a lot of improvement to be made,” Shrewsberry said on Saturday, following Penn State’s 80-64 loss to Michigan State. “We've made improvements so far. They might be slight in what we do, but we're making improvements. We're getting better.”

One thing seems to have become clear to Shrewsberry, as his Nittany Lions fall back to .500, is it’s challenging to build a basketball program in six months.

“We just need more time,” Shrewsberry said. “More time together, more time to gel, more time to perfect what we’re doing.”

To make matters worse for Shrewsberry, the available time for the whole roster to mesh together was cut short prior to the season’s tipoff, due to Greg Lee’s injury and Jevonnie Scott’s eligibility issues with the NCAA.

Prior to the start of the season, Lee was projected to carry a heavy load in the Penn State frontcourt, beside senior forward John Harrar.

Lee found his minutes in the blue and white Saturday afternoon, tallying five points over 15 minutes.

“It’s just good to have him back,” Shrewsberry said. “He helps us, just another guy we can put out there physically, offensively and defensively.”

According to Shrewsberry, however, Lee is still taking in a very light workload.

“He still hasn’t practiced a lot,” Shrewsberry said. “We just wanted to give him a little bit of minutes here and there just to try and get his conditioning back.”

While Shrewsberry did mention that it’s “hard to ask [Lee] to do a whole lot,” it seemed like the decision to play against the Spartans was nearly all Lee’s.

“For your first game to be Michigan State, that’s saying something about him,” Shrewsberry said. “That’s saying something about the type of competitor that he is, that he didn’t shy away from this not one bit. He wanted to jump into the fight.”

For Shrewsberry, a first time head coach, he too is jumping into the fight of the competitive Big Ten conference.

On Saturday, he faced off against Tom Izzo, a hall of fame head coach who has coached consistently dominant Michigan State teams for the last 26 years.

“When you’re playing a good team, you have to be ready for the fight right away,” Shrewsberry said. “It took us a little bit of time to get into the fight.”

Despite having “talked about” and “emphasized” Michigan State’s ability to push the ball in transition, Penn State still looked slow to defend against a rapid Spartan offense.

“It felt like they got off to a great start because of how fast they played,” Shrewsbery said. “I thought we allowed them to get too comfortable, too early by giving them too many fastbreak points to start the game.”

Despite the loss on Saturday moving the Nittany Lions to 0-2 in conference play, Shrewsberry is not pressing the panic button.

“Nobody’s ever finished a season 5-5,” Shrewsberry said. “I know this is a long season.”

