Penn State will reportedly be searching for another head coach.

Micah Shrewsberry is going to take the head coaching job at Notre Dame in his home state of Indiana, per ESPN. The deal is said to be seven years long and worth "well more" than $7 million per season, according to Stadium.

Sources: Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to make Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry the school’s next head coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 22, 2023

"This afternoon, Penn State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Micah Shrewsberry called to inform me that he was leaving the University to accept a position at another institution," Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We thank Micah for his contributions to the PSU community and wish him the very best. We are already moving forward in a search for a new head coach and will identify and appoint a tremendous coach, teacher and person, who will take us to unprecedented heights.

"We are so proud of our amazingly talented student-athletes and all they accomplished this year and will in the future. We are also so appreciative of our student body and our passionate fans who support our basketball program," Kraft said.

In his second season, Shrewsberry led Penn State to a Big Ten Tournament Championship appearance, its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 and its first NCAA Tournament win since 2001.

The now-former Nittany Lion headman coached the blue and white to a 37-31 record over two season and brought in the program's highest-rated recruiting class in 2021.

During his press conference in early 2022, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft said he'd compete with other schools when it came to making a deal for Shrewsberry, but it looks like his efforts were unsuccessful.

Shrewsberry was hired by Kraft's predecessor, Sandy Barbour, in March of 2021. With the coach's departure, Penn State will now be moving on to its fourth head coach since 2020.

