Micah Shrewsberry celebrates, reflects on 1st win with Penn State men's basketball

Ten years after coach Pat Chambers was hired, Penn State elected a new commander in chief in Micah Shrewsberry.

Since his hiring in March, Nittany Lion fans have been waiting for Nov. 10, when Shrewsberry takes the court for the first time as the captain of the ship in Happy Valley.

Shrewsberry and the blue and white could not have had a better outcome as Penn State beat Youngstown State 75-59 in its home opener, picking up Shrewsberry’s first head coaching win.

Junior forward Seth Lundy and the team celebrated Shrewsberry’s victory by throwing water on him.

“It was definitely special,” Lundy said. “The energy in the locker room is always great. We all threw water on him and stuff like that. We celebrated his first win. It was definitely a special moment.”

Shrewsberry was an assistant coach for Purdue and was even on Brad Stevens' staff with the Boston Celtics.

However, Shrewsberry is coming to the realization that he is the man in charge now.

As Shrewsberry sat down at the podium for post game media availability, he set down the scorecard and awed because he never had a scorecard before.

The game tipped off at 8:30 p.m. and ended around 11 p.m, which Shrewsberry said was a “long day” for him.

Before the tipoff and when he could not sleep the night before he had an interesting way to make gametime come quicker.

“I couldn’t sleep, so I was up for a while,” Shrewsberry said. “I'd be sitting down in my basement playing some Galaga, and trying to break some high scores down there until I could fall asleep.”

Like Shrewsberry’s high scores in Galaga, his team also put up an efficient offensive performance scoring almost 80 points.

Coming into the game, Shrewberry did not have any film on the Penguins and his encounters with Youngstown State in the past have not ended well, which built up his emotions prior to the game.

When he was at Butler, Youngstown State ended the Bulldogs NCAA run in the Final Four.

“I was just anxious to start,” Shrewsberry said. “A lot of that was nervousness. It was like I knew this would be a challenge.”

Coming into the season, Shrewsberry had to win over a bunch of the players who were already at Happy Valley, and some of those players he couldn’t convince left via the transfer portal.

However, for the players that stayed like senior guard Sam Sessoms, Shrewsberry is who they want to call the plays.

“I honestly feel like coach Shrews is a really good coach.” Sessoms said. “I have played with plenty of coaches. They were all good as well. In the short amount of time I have spent with coach Shrews, I have learned so much about the game.”

Shrewsberry built a coaching staff from the ground up hiring some old friends to accompany him on his new journey.

To get prepared for his first game of the season, he and his staff created a game plan as a group effort.

“It's funny, our staff has never gone through this together,” Shrewsberry said. “I bounce ideas off of Mike Green and things we did at Butler. We want to take all of that in and give our guys the best chance to win.”

Shrewsberry is not letting this victory be his last as Penn State takes on UMass just days away on Nov. 15 and a fully loaded Big Ten slate lies in the distance.

“I'm excited about the first one, and I'm ready to get back to work for the next one,” Shrewsberry said.

After an offseason full of additions to the team through new coaches and players, Penn State is 1-0 on the season.

Shrewsberry is happy that the first night of his coaching career ended with a tally in the win column for his team.

“They were excited. They wanted to celebrate for me,” Shrewsberry said. “I wanted to celebrate for them because they deserve it. They deserve it. These guys have been through a lot. They fought through a lot and they've stayed together, and we're going with the motto, the mantra, of win anyway.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE