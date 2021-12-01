Miami fires past Penn State men's basketball for narrow defeat in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

After dropping a close loss to LSU last Friday, Penn State came back to dominate Oregon State by 15 points the very next day.

On Wednesday, the Nittany Lions reentered the loss column, in a 63-58 late-night tussle with Miami (FL) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

With just days before the blue and white are set to take on Ohio State, its first Big Ten opponent of 2021, it got a taste of a competitive Hurricanes team that forces turnovers consistently and shoots relentlessly from deep.

Much like it played on multiple occasions in the young season, Penn State struggled to defend against the 3-point shot, struggling to lock down Miami in the backcourt.

Here are the biggest storylines from the Nittany Lions’ most recent defeat.

Both offenses hot and cold

As soon as the ball was initially tipped, both teams began to shoot, and shoot, and shoot.

The Hurricanes, led by senior forward Sam Waardenburg, got off to an incredible start from deep range, hitting all of its first four 3-point attempts, three of which came from the hands of Waardenburg.

While shooting didn’t halt, with Miami putting up an aggressive 58 field goal attempts compared to the Nittany Lions’ 53, the consistency in which the attempts hit did.

By the end of the first half, the Hurricanes had worked themselves down to 34% from the field.

Penn State wasn’t too far behind, sitting at just 38%, having hit just two of 12 attempts from the floor.

In the second half, both teams just kept shooting.

The only difference between the halves? Miami got cold from deep, while Penn State got hot from the field.

By the end of regulation the Hurricanes had brought their 3-point percentage down to 36%, 3-pointers accounting for 27 of its 63 points.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions worked their way up to 43% from the field, despite an unfavorable 25% from deep, led by fifth-year senior John Harrar’s 16 points.

Turnover narrative flipped in second half

Turnovers have been an area of concern for nearly every game Penn State has played this season, entering Wednesday’s matchup dead-last in the Big Ten in turnover margin.

Although the Nittany Lions looked improved against Oregon State, turning the ball over a season-low seven times on Saturday, they returned to their old ways against Miami.

The blue and white hit double-digits in turnovers with just over three minutes remaining in the first half, with its 14 turnovers clearly making a huge difference in the loss, keeping the game close.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry must’ve had a meaningful halftime speech because the blue and white came out in the second half and looked like a whole new team in terms of ball security.

By the end of regulation, Penn State added just four turnovers to its total of 14.

Dominance on the glass

Penn State began the season out rebounding opponents in its first three games, including its 81-56 loss to Umass.

Then the Nittany Lions were out-rebounded by their opponent in two straight games, against Cornell and LSU.

Rebounding has been strong at times for the blue and white, but other times not so much, leading to a current Big Ten standings at No. 11 in rebounding defense and No. 12 in rebounding offense.

Despite Penn State’s 14 turnovers, its relentlessness on the glass kept the game within striking distance.

The Nittany Lions dominated the glass behind Harrar’s 12 and Lundy’s eight rebounds, en route to a 38-27 rebounding victory over the Hurricanes.

