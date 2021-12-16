Members of Penn State men's basketball test positive for coronavirus, cancels VCU clash

Amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the sporting world, Penn State was the latest affected by positive tests.

The Nittany Lions announced Thursday their upcoming game against VCU will be canceled due to personnel within the program testing positive for the coronavirus.

Saturday's road game at VCU has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Nittany Lion basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled. — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) December 16, 2021

According to a release, contract tracing efforts have been implemented.

