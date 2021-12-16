You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Members of Penn State men's basketball test positive for coronavirus, cancels VCU clash

WBB Micah Shrewsberry

Mens Basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry watches Women's Basketball against Rider, The Lady Lions won 83-69. At the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 11, 2021 in University Park Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the sporting world, Penn State was the latest affected by positive tests.

The Nittany Lions announced Thursday their upcoming game against VCU will be canceled due to personnel within the program testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to a release, contract tracing efforts have been implemented.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Latest Daily Collegian

Newsletters

Latest Football Story

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters