‘Loudest and proudest’ | Penn State alumnus Ethan Cook reflects on career as PSU TV Guy

Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 200 pounds — including the TV — PSU TV Guy took to Penn State Bryce Jordan Center’s basketball court with one job in mind: give away a flat screen television with the most energy possible.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism in the spring, PSU TV Guy — or Ethan Cook, as his peers know him — posted his retirement from his position via Twitter.

Penn State and Nittany Nation…. Thank you for everything. It is now time to retire. I will still cheer on our sports teams as loudly as I can. But now I must say goodbye. It’s WE ARE forever. 41 out. 🔵⚪️🦁 pic.twitter.com/BDUltF6yVa — PSU TV Guy (@PSUTVGuy) August 13, 2021

Cook said he started the TV giveaways during Penn State men’s and women’s basketball games when he was a sophomore.

“At first, it was a little nerve-racking because I didn’t know how people would respond to me,” Cook said. “As TV Guy grew, I realized how much fun it was.”

Cook ran out during the last timeout of home basketball games to randomly select a crowd member to receive a 32-inch flat-screen television. All the while, Cook ensured he was keeping the crowd going.

The PSU TV Guy was initially spotted in the crowd of a basketball game by PJ Mullen, who was Penn State’s director of marketing and fan experience at the time.

Mullen offered Cook the giveaway position after seeing how enthusiastic Cook was at every sporting event, Cook said.

Cook said without Mullen, he would’ve never received the opportunity to start a tradition at Penn State.

From the start of his career as PSU TV Guy, Cook said he made sure to show everyone he was the No. 1 fan at Penn State, which was an “incredible feeling.”

Jon Flatley, current president of Legion of Blue, the official student section of Penn State basketball, said Cook was always the most enthusiastic character at sporting events, so the PSU TV Guy energy wasn’t an act.

“He attended pretty much every Penn State sporting event,” Flatley (senior-security risk analysis) said. “He was always passionate and intense. He was the kid screaming his head off at everything — from volleyball to soccer to basketball.”

Flatley said Cook never failed to get the crowd “hyped up,” but that trait started even before Cook coined the name “PSU TV Guy.”

“He’s always been the loudest and proudest in the student section,” Flatley said. “[Legion of Blue] appreciates all the hard work he gave us. He did a lot for us and helped engage more than just students at the games.”

Cook said he understood the assignment for each game, which was to make sure everyone showed Penn State pride — regardless of the game’s outcome.

“My main duty was to get the crowd going at the Bryce Jordan Center,” Cook said. “I built a legacy at Penn State, and I feel great just knowing that.”

Although the tradition started when Mullen gave him the title of PSU TV Guy, Cook said once he received jersey No. 41 from the prior president of Legion of Blue, he said he truly felt like he was part of the team.

“I was actually able to grow a bond with the team,” Cook said. “I made sure that TV Guy was recognized.”

Additionally, Cook had the opportunity to film promos for the games as PSU TV Guy.

Between the professional introduction and his dedication to having the most energy in the crowd, Cook said students around campus started to recognize him.

Some students walked past him on campus greeting him as PSU TV Guy, and the most memorable time was when Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford gave him a fist bump and James Franklin told Cook how much he “appreciated him.”

“That made me feel extra special considering the fact that my freshman year, I was the biggest Penn State fan,” Cook said. “To have the people I look up to be fans of me meant the entire world to me.”

Despite the thousands of fans PSU TV Guy had, Cook said his “No. 1 supporter” was his girlfriend, Teresa Salamone, who also graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in criminology.

Salamone said she’s been tagging along to Penn State sporting events with Cook while they’ve been dating, and she said she never gets tired of his spirit.

“I loved seeing everyone’s reaction to him,” Salamone said. “Obviously, they wanted the free TV, but it was so cool seeing everyone stand up, cheer and get so into it.”

Salamone said one of her favorite moments of PSU TV Guy was during a THON game when Cook gave the TV to a THON child.

After the game, Salamone said the mother posted a picture of her daughter, saying it was her daughter’s dream to receive a television from PSU TV Guy.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Salamone said she wishes Cook could’ve had a different ending as PSU TV Guy.

“I really hope there’s a way that he can at least go back to a couple games to still do PSU TV Guy,” Salamone said. “I just want him to have a final hurrah at the very least.”

Cook said he was also upset his PSU TV Guy persona took a turn during the pandemic, and he wishes he could’ve had a “special moment” on Senior Day.

“It would’ve given me the closure I never really got,” Cook said. “I didn’t get to go out on the note that I wanted to.”

Cook said some of his friends mentioned the idea of Penn State basketball retiring Cook’s jersey number.

Regardless of the future of PSU TV Guy, Cook said he hopes whoever takes over the position is ready for the challenge.

“If the tradition is continued, to the next TV Guy — make me proud.”