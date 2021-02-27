After what looked like Penn State’s most deflating loss of the year Friday night, interim coach Jim Ferry described his team’s performance rather candidly postgame.

“We struggled with everything.”

After losing five of six games and possessing an 8-13 record on the season, frustration has boiled over for the blue and white as its offensive and defensive displays have come up small over the second half of this season.

But one factor that has led to these struggles for much of this year is the fact that Penn State does not have a physically imposing rim protector.

While John Harrar is one of the fiercest competitors and leaders in the Big Ten, his physical traits do not always translate against conference opponents who have multiple skilled big men on the other side.

So with the Boilermakers having the praised Trevion Williams alongside 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey, the battle in the paint was a struggle once again for the Nittany Lions.

Purdue would finish with 40 points in the paint while outrebounding the Nittany Lions 41-28 in what would become a blowout loss for Ferry’s group.

“Trevion Williams is one of the best forwards in the country. I wouldn't trade John Harrar for anybody, but the depth that they have, they keep coming at you,” Ferry said. “With Trevion [Williams] and then they come in with 7-foot-4 Edey, they keep pounding it and pounding it.

“We threw Trent Buttrick in there, we threw Abdou [Tsimbila] in there, we doubled the post off the guards, we blitzed the post, we tried multiple things.”

But as usual in this 2020-21 season, the adjustments did not work — as Penn State would be on the wrong end of one of its most lopsided affairs of the season.

So while the same problems continue to arise for the Nittany Lions as the season nears its conclusion, even Ferry has admitted that his team is in need of a post presence, especially with the talented frontcourt players that are in the Big Ten.

And despite it being likely too late for Penn State to patch up its interior issue this season, Ferry is going into this final stretch hoping that his team can put a stop to some of the damage done inside.

And the interim head man believes it’s been one of the major symptoms on both sides of the floor this season and again came to fruition against the Boilermakers Friday night.

“I thought they did a great job defending us, and they really came out aggressively and took some things away.” Ferry said. “But teams with these interior scores have just hurt us this year.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men's basketball struggles against Purdue, loses another conference contest Penn State entered a game coming off a conference win for just the fourth time this season o…