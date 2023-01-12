Men's Basketball vs. Wake Forest, Bench Cheer

Some former Penn State players are going to be hooping together once again.

The Basketball Tournament announced Penn State alumni are creating a team called the Happy Valley Hoopers to participate in the winner-takes-all bracket.

The Penn State-themed roster consists of John Harrar, Jamari Wheeler, Trent Buttrick, Tony Carr, Curtis Jones, Mike Watkins, Shep Garner, Nazeer Bostick and Josh Reaves.

The team of former Nittany Lions is managed by Harrar, and the squad will be participating in this year's summer tournament.

