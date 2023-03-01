Penn State won on the road to knock off Northwestern on a last-second shot in overtime.

The Nittany Lions won 68-65 over the Wildcats to move to 18-12 on the season and 9-10 in the Big Ten.

With the clock winding down, Penn State had one possession left in overtime. Guard Andrew Funk missed a 3-pointer, but freshman forward Evan Mahaffey grabbed the board and dished it outside.

The ball eventually found itself in guard Cameron Wynter's hands, who knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left on the clock.

Penn State picked up the win in overtime despite turning the ball over 13 times.

The Wildcats got rolling early as Penn State came up empty on a couple of possessions. On Northwestern’s Senior Night, senior guard Boo Buie dropped in six of Northwestern’s first 12 points to give the Wildcats a 12-5 lead with 13:17 left in the first half.

Penn State started to turn the ball over and turned the ball over seven times in the first 10 minutes. Northwestern took advantage of Penn State’s mistakes and Wildcat guard Brooks Barnhizer buried a 3-pointer to make it a 14-2 run for Northwestern.

Off nine turnovers from Penn State, Northwestern scored eight points, giving the Wildcats a 17-7 lead with 7:48 left in the half.

Despite the turnovers, Penn State’s offense started to climb back at the end of the half. Forward Seth Lundy, who was 0-for-11 from deep against Rutgers, knocked down a 3-pointer to contribute to an 8-0 run.

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett made a jumper for his first points of the game and made it a one-point game 23-22.

Out of the half, Nittany Lion Wynter scored a quick five points on a 3-pointer and a jumper, giving Penn State a 29-28 lead, its first lead since four minutes into the game.

Funk had five points and Lundy hit another 3-pointer and the Nittany Lions had their biggest lead of the game 37-33.

However, the Nittany Lions’ lead didn’t last long and Buie drained a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 40-37 lead with 12:05 to play.

Buie finished the game with 20 points, 2-for-7 from deep and 9-for-22 from the floor.

Northwestern tried to pull away, but Funk hit a 3-pointer to make it 58-55 with 4:31 left in the game. Then, Wynter hit a 3-pointer to tie things up at 58 with 2:24 to play.

Wynter finished with a team-high 24 points shooting 9-for-15 from the floor.

Funk drained a 3-pointer and Northwestern made a jumper to keep it tied a 61 apiece.

In the closing seconds of the game, Funk had a shot at the game-winner but missed the 3-pointer.

In overtime, Wynter nailed a 3-pointer with less than a second left on the clock for the go-ahead basket.

