Nebraska came into its matchup with Penn State last in the Big Ten, 1-16 in the conference play, 0-8 on the road and on a four game losing streak.

Holding a 20 point lead for much of the night, the Cornhuskers shocked the Nittany Lions in a 93-70 loss for the biggest margin of defeat in the Micah Shrewsberry era and in the blue and white’s penultimate regular-season game.

Both teams started the game hot from the field and traded baskets for the first five minutes, but once Nebraska’s offense got going, it wouldn’t be denied.

The Cornhuskers ripped off an 18-2 run spanning over three minutes as the clock ticked under 12 minutes.

Penn State couldn’t draw its deficit under eight points for the final 10 minutes of the half and headed to the locker room trailing by 18, despite shooting 46.4% from the field.

Nebraska picked up where it left off after the break, knocking down four of its first seven shots less than five minutes into the second half and taking a 24-point lead.

Two made free throws each from Bryce and Trey McGowens started a 9-3 Nebraska run and extended its lead to 27 points the second half drew near the midway mark.

That lead extended to 32 points with just under seven minutes remaining in the game as both teams cleared their benches roughly three minutes later.

Nebraska shoots lights out

Every shot seemed to fall for Nebraska in the opening 20 minutes.

The Cornhuskers finished the frame with three players in double-digits led by Bryce McGowens’ 13 points that included a trio of 3-pointers. He was followed by 12 points from Alonzo Verge Jr. and 10 points from Derrick Walker.

Shooting at a clip of 60.6% from the field and knocking down seven triples, Nebraska’s offense was unstoppable as it put up its highest point total of the season.

The trend continued in the second half as the Cornhuskers led by 39 at one point in the frame — they finished shooting 58.2% from the field and 65% from 3-point range for the game.

Nebraska also gained 16 points from the foul line, 14 of which came in the second half, compared to seven for the game from Penn State

Turnovers haunt Penn State

Toward the end of the first half when shots started to fall for Nebraska, the turnovers started to flow from the hands of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State committed eight turnovers in the opening 20 minutes — John Harrar gave the ball away three times followed by two from Seth Lundy.

After turning the ball over just four times in their last outing against Northwestern, the Nittany Lions doubled that number in the first half of Sunday’s game.

The Cornhuskers mixed up their defensive sets multiple times throughout the game, which threw the blue and white off balance.

Although coach Micah Shrewsberry constantly talks about his goal of having 10 or less turnovers per game, Penn State matched that threshold within the first three minutes of the second half, finishing the contest with 12 giveaways.

Penn State’s strong run falls flat

Prior to Sunday’s contest, Penn State won three of its last four games, including one over then-No.19 Michigan State.

Even when they didn’t end up on the winning side of the scoreline, the Nittany Lions still managed to make the game close.

But the Cornhuskers proved to be much inside the Bryce Jordan Center as they came away with only their second conference victory and first road win of the season.

Shrewsberry’s team boasted a 10-4 record at home through the 2021-22 season, but it added a loss to that total on Sunday.

The blue and white still have a chance to redeem itself before the Big Ten Tournament tips off as it travels to No. 15 Illinois and Rutgers to end the regular season.

Granted, the Nittany Lions have only managed to pick up one road win all season.

