“And it’s over! Lamar Stevens with the game winner!”

In the highlight of his rookie season, Stevens slammed the ball home to seal his Cleveland Cavaliers’ home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 23. He posted eight points in the game, but none were more important than those two in the waning moments to close it out.

This was just a continuation of his time at Penn State, where he rose to the occasion in clutch moments time and time again.

Unfortunately for Stevens, his time at Penn State was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic — he couldn’t flaunt his talent in the postseason.

Despite the incomplete end to his collegiate career, Lamar Stevens left a mark on Penn State basketball that will last for the foreseeable future.

Stevens graduated as the Nittany Lions’ second all-time leading scorer, just six points shy of Talor Battle’s record. Considering his team was a near lock for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, Stevens likely would have walked away with the No. 1 spot on the leaderboard had the season not been cancelled.

Nonetheless, Stevens moved on to the NBA Draft as he began his professional career. However, he did not hear his name called in the 2020 draft, continuing Penn State basketball’s NBA draft pick drought.

The Nittany Lions have seen just one player selected in the NBA Draft in the 21st century. Still, Stevens may be in a spot to become a notable alumnus after his first year.

After the draft, the Philadelphia native quickly agreed to a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent.

On top of his highlight-reel buzzer-beater against the Hawks, Stevens had a relatively successful first season in the NBA.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound stretch forward averaged 4.1 points per game with a 45.6% field goal percentage on just 12.5 minutes per game.

Stevens’ career high is 15 points, which came against the San Antonio Spurs. He also played more than 20 minutes seven times this season.

As an undrafted free agent, the increase in minutes he earned throughout the season bodes well for his future on the squad.

His ability to defend multiple positions as an undersized power forward also gives him versatility that is unique to other players.

Stevens provided a bright spot in terms of his development during a season that saw the Cavaliers finish well below .500 at 22-50.

His jump from Happy Valley to the NBA culminated when Stevens officially inked a multi-year contract on April 15.

As he adapts to NBA competition and progresses his skillset, Stevens could find himself as a consistent rotational player for the Cavaliers in the near future.