Penn State’s win Tuesday night against Nebraska allowed the team to finally put an end to its four-game skid that saw it fall out of contention for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

However, the Nittany Lions’ win was arguably not even the most exciting moment of the night for the program.

Former Penn State standout Lamar Stevens added yet another highlight moment to his rookie campaign in the NBA, as he threw down a game winning dunk to end the Cleveland Cavaliers own four-game losing streak.

Stevens’ dunk gave the Cavs a 112-111 over the Atlanta Hawks after the forward took a pass from guard Colin Sexton on the wing and blew past his defender to get to the basket.

The two-time All-Big Ten forward has been slowly carving out a role on Cleveland's roster, averaging just over 14 minutes per game, 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and one assist per game.

As a senior, Stevens shined for the Nittany Lions and led them to their highest ranking in recent history.

His dependability in late-game scenarios was — still is — evident and shines light on the stark contrast between last year's team and this one.

Penn State has been in an extraordinary amount of close games this season and have often come out on the wrong side of those matchups.

In those potential game-winning moments, the Nittany Lions have seen a number of different players attempt a shot to give Penn State the win.

Those shots have failed to go in on nearly every occasion this season and are one of the main reasons why the blue and white have little hope of making the tournament this year.

In years past, when the Nittany Lions had a player such as Stevens or even players such as Tony Carr or Talor Battle, those late-game situations were different and often had different outcomes.

“Last year, we had Lamar and it allowed everybody else to play with a little bit more comfort. They would double team Lamar, so if you just play unselfishly, you’d find a wide-open shot,” interim head coach Jim Ferry said. “ Now, these guys are thrust into roles where they might have to create their own shot, or where we're trying to create shots for them, it’s been different.”

The lack of a clear go-to player on Penn State’s roster has seen the team struggle in the clutch in games where they needed to pick up a win.

Opponents have been able to match up man-to-man with the Nittany Lions’ players on offense, as they no longer have to focus the majority of their attention on just one player.

“These guys are good players, they work really hard, but to have to play off each other is a little bit different than just saying: ‘Okay, we'll go into this guy, he'll make the play or he’ll make a decision,’” Ferry said. “We’ve really got to trust each other and play off each other.

“I think that we've been doing that this year, we just haven't made the shot.”

It can be debated whether Penn State’s inability to win close games is a result of bad shooting luck or if it is due to the lack of a player who can perform in the clutch and can be relied on consistently in big moments.

The Nittany Lions have gotten good looks frequently and haven’t seen the shots go down, but whether or not that missed shot is seen as the fault of the shooter or as simple bad luck is open for interpretation.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, they were not put in a situation where they had to make a game-winning shot in the closing seconds of the game on Tuesday night.

This time, the team was on the other side of the scenario and managed to hold off Nebraska’s final attempts at tying up the ball game with a late three, making it just the second Big Ten game this season decided by four or fewer points that Penn State has won out of seven total.

As the program continues to move forward, the question remains: Can the Nittany Lions win close basketball games without a clear go to option down the stretch?

