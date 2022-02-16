Penn State faced a 14-point deficit with just over 13 minutes remaining in Tuesday’s game against No. 19 Michigan State.

A 15-2 run started the blue and white’s comeback effort midway through the second half — John Harrar and Seth Lundy did the rest.

Two layups and a dunk from Harrar, coupled with a 3-pointer and a jump shot from Lundy, put the Nittany Lions ahead for good and solidified an upset win over the Spartans.

The pair finished as the first- and second-highest scorers, as Lundy poured in 17 points while Harrar racked up 16 and pulled down 16 rebounds.

Ten of Penn State’s 14 Big Ten games so far have been decided by single digits, with Penn State falling by six points or less in four of those games, showcasing the frustration the team dealt with.

“We put ourselves in a position [to win] every one of these last couple games,” Harrar said. “Coach was saying in the locker room that we earned this win.”

Lundy’s jumper gave Penn State a lead it wouldn’t relinquish, which Harrar praised following Tuesday's contest.

“Put yourself in a position to go out and make a big play,” Harrar said. “Seth Lundy [made] a huge play to put us up by one. [You] go out there, trust your teammates and go finish the game.”

The Nittany Lions finished the game holding the lead for just 2:07 of the entire contest.

Despite playing behind nearly all game, Penn State stayed composed and played together down the stretch, according to Lundy.

“No matter who was on the court at the time, everybody sacrificed for the team for the better,” Lundy said. “We just kept fighting — that’s what we do every single game. We lost a couple games at the end from mental mistakes. Today, we just dug deep and fought this one out.”

Lundy erupted for five 3-pointers against the Spartans, which tied a season-high, as he played all 40 minutes to spark his team to its first victory over a ranked team this season.

The Paulsboro, New Jersey, native said he focused on shooting off the pass rather than the dribble in order to ensure a quick release before his defender could catch up.

“I talk to my coaches all the time about different ways to score the ball,” Lundy said. “They always say I’m most effective when I catch and shoot. They tell me to shoot the ball every single time. They say, ‘just let it come to you.’”

The junior tied a career-high with 12 attempts from deep but also pulled down five key defensive rebounds — third on the team against the Spartans behind Sam Sessoms and Harrar.

Sixteen rebounds set a career-high for Harrar, who dealt with physical play underneath against the Spartans all game long.

“It’s pure effort, heart, determination and love for Penn State,” coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “He wants Penn State to do really well. [The Spartans] have a bunch of good players at the five and they threw all those guys at him and he just kept going and going and going.”

The 6-foot-9 forward persevered and gave his team energy throughout the contest, especially down the stretch when he sparked Penn State’s rally.

According to Shrewsberry, nobody questions whether Harrar will play hard — he consistently leaves everything he has on the court every game.

Even when the Nittany Lions sent every player except Harrar back to defend the Spartans in transition following a miss, the fifth-year senior fought for the putback and sprinted back on defense when he didn’t come away with the offensive rebound.

“He gives you everything he has,” Shrewsberry said. “He was in there battling by himself. We could do that because there wasn’t a fear of John not sprinting back on defense every single time. He was going to go as hard as possible on the glass and run back as hard as he needed to.”

According to longtime Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, Harrar’s play won the game for Penn State because of his hard work, which never wavers between games and seasons.

“There’s no question that John Harrar was the difference in the game,” Izzo said. “He’s gotten better every year and doesn’t complain about what he’s doing. He just keeps getting stranger and better. Tonight, he was huge.”

