As Penn State trotted off of the Lucas Oil Stadium floor and into the halftime locker room down 14, it looked as if the team was bracing itself for the tumultuous offseason ahead.

With a coaching search looming and critical seniors potentially leaving the program, this game was nearly the end of an era.

Jamari Wheeler, though, had other plans.

When Penn State could get nothing going offensively in the first half, Wheeler used his much improved three-point shooting and his stifling defense to keep the deficit close enough so his teammates could respond in the final 20 minutes.

And while the Live Oak, Florida, native had a solid first half, he was able to hit another gear in the final frame on both ends of the floor.

His goal was to ensure that he and his fellow seniors can play at least one more game in a blue-and-white uniform, considering it could be their last few days representing the Nittany Lions.

“Just do whatever it takes to win,” Wheeler said. “That’s getting stops, getting rebounds, taking charges or scoring points. Just do whatever it takes to win the game because I’m a senior, I want to keep playing as long as I can — so I'm gonna do whatever it takes to win.”

What it took was a career-high 19 points along with six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

But it was also tenacious defending, which is why he’s earned an All-Big Ten defensive nod for the second consecutive year.

While these could be the last few days in the program for Wheeler, the same can be said about interim coach Jim Ferry, who despite his recent success, has his future with Penn State in doubt.

At the end of the day though, Ferry can just watch from the sidelines and rely on his guys to execute what has been worked on in practice and in the film room time and time again.

And Wheeler was the one who executed Wednesday, as he carried Penn State to this win and had his coach going on and on about just how special of a performance this was.

“He was a warrior. Jamari looked like he was just going to will us to win this game today,” Ferry said. “He was all over the place defensively, he was so vocal with his teammates, he was demanding of his teammates and he was demanding of himself. He shot the ball well, he was all over the place.

“When Jamari plays like that, we're a heck of a basketball team.”

Wheeler has had his better and worse nights like the rest of the Nittany Lions this season.

But one thing has remained consistent since he arrived on campus back in 2017, and that is controlling how good of a leader and teammate he is on any given day.

That is another aspect of the 6-foot-1 guard that his coach can’t appreciate enough, especially at this time of the year where everything is on the line.

“He really didn't have a great night against Maryland, but if you watched that game — you saw him on the sidelines, when we took him out he was just a true leader,” Ferry said. “He's a senior, you don't want to go away, and if you keep playing like that I don't think we're going to go away.”

