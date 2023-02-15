Penn State needed to break a 4-game losing streak, and fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett needed 19 points to surpass 2,000 career points. On Valentine’s Day, Pickett shattered both.

Pickett dropped 41 points in the Nittany Lions’ dominant 93-81 win over Illinois and passed the 2,000-point mark with 2:51 left in the first half.

“At halftime, I had 20, so they told me at halftime,” Pickett said. “I had 20, so I felt like right there I had it going. My confidence was rolling right there. You really don’t try and look at that. I was just trying to keep going, keep expanding the lead.”

Pickett had 24 points in the first half on 10-for-12 shooting with four 3-pointers. His Penn State career high was 26 points, and he almost topped that in one half.

At the break, Micah Shrewsberry was too focused on the game to notice Pickett’s stats.

“I’m just locked in on what I’m seeing in the game,” Shrewsberry said. “I don’t know what the exact numbers are. I got the box score at halftime. ‘He has 24 points. Wow.’”

The fifth-year senior guard joined Talor Battle, Lamar Stevens and Jesse Arnelle as the fourth Penn State player in history to score 2,000 career points.

Pickett passing 2,000 career points wasn’t the only stat to be broken in his stat sheet filling performance.

His 41 points were the most by any player in the Big Ten this season, a Penn State career high for Pickett, a Bryce Jordan Center single-game high and the most points scored by any Penn State player since 1961.

“I made my first couple of shots and I had a bounce in my step,” Pickett said. “I was just making shots and coach just kept telling me to take my opportunities as they come. I felt like they were trying to make me score a little bit today. They weren’t really hopping off. I’m gonna have to try and make plays for myself.”

Pickett tied the most 3-pointers he’s ever had in a Penn State uniform with five. He shot 55.5% from behind the arc.

“Pickett’s tremendous,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We let him walk into two threes to start the game. Let him get his rhythm. Let him feel good.”

Underwood said after the game because of Pickett, college basketball should adopt the NBA’s five-second rule for holding the ball without dribbling, passing, rolling, or shooting the ball.

“College basketball, in my opinion, needs to look at that rule,” Underwood said. “When a guy can keep the ball and just keep going, you can’t guard him. If he turns his back, you can’t touch him.”

With or without the rule, Illinois didn’t have an answer for Pickett. He was making it look easy out on the court.

Pickett shot 15-for-20 — that’s 75% from the floor.

To get prepared for a historic performance, Pickett learned something from his old teammate John Harrar last year.

“Win lose or draw, John was always getting work in,” Pickett said. Whether that was treatment on the court, off the court.”

Pickett said, even on off days, he received treatment and got in some extra free throws and shots to stay in “rhythm.”

“I credit John for that right there,” Pickett said. “It just feels great. It just feels great seeing your work go. I’m having a good year and I hope to keep it rolling.”

Pickett’s performance broke records and helped Penn State get back on track by beating a rolling Illinois team.

Shrewsberry said amidst a four-game losing streak the Nittany Lions needed a “special performance” from someone and Pickett provided.

Pickett’s goal toward the end of the game was to come out before the final four-minute media timeout, but after a performance like that, he finished out the game to cap off a historic night.

“I’m just blessed,” Pickett said. “I thank God every day to be able to play this game. That’s why I walk around with a smile. I’m just so happy to be here. It’s great playing with these guys.”

