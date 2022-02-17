Just two days after defeating No. 19 Michigan State at home, Penn State returned to the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday riding high, thoroughly defeating Minnesota 67-46.

While he’s been a dynamic scoring threat for the Nittany Lions all season, Jalen Pickett took full control of the offense against the Golden Gophers, tallying his third 20-point performance of the season.

“I thought offensively [Pickett] was really good in terms of getting to the spots where he wanted to get,” coach Micah Shrewsberry said postgame.

Contrary to other games this season, Tuesday night Pickett was granted the opportunity to put the ball exactly where he wanted to in isolation situations, rather than have Shrewsberry direct every offensive possession.

“I didn’t call [isolations], I let [Pickett] call it,” Shrewsberry said. “This is what you see, this is what you're looking for. You call it every single time.”

As one of the most vocal head coaches in college basketball from the sideline, it was new to see Shrewsberry lay off the offensive attack, which usually includes a plethora of loud noises and hand motions.

“Coach has tremendous trust in all of us,” Pickett said. “If we feel like we have a mismatch, we have a lot of people who can create off of isolations… so we allow people to take advantage of it and I had a mismatch most of the time in this game.”

With isolation opportunities often come pick and rolls, something Penn State has made use of over much of this season.

On Thursday, though, the pick and rolls — often facilitated by Pickett — seemed to work to perfection, translating to 40 points in the paint, nearly 60% of the Nittany Lions’ scoring total.

“We didn’t have a lot of resistance, whether that was guarding the post or defending the pick and roll,” Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said. “Our guards got posted, our guards got driven, our bigs got posted.”

While the pick and roll has become a staple of Penn State’s offense over the course of this season, the Nittany Lions — led by Pickett — seemed to play with more of a drive to push themselves into spots in the paint.

“[Pickett] attacked it the right way,” Shrewsberry said. “He got to his spots and scored. He got to the spots when he hit the big roll-in, he got to spots and hit the guard on the lift, so he kind of did everything.”

Pickett’s performance didn’t stop at offensive production, either.

With leading scorer and top-defender Seth Lundy playing just 24 minutes, Pickett picked up the slack on the defensive end as well.

“We definitely had to pick it up, me and Myles [Dread],” Pickett said, “because Seth wasn’t in as long.”

With Penn State’s “gritty, not pretty” mentality serving as the thesis for this year’s team, it makes sense why Pickett is thriving within its offense.

Thursday was arguably Pickett and the Nittany Lions’ most gritty game yet.

“I hope there were a lot of people watching, I hope there were a lot of people that turned [the game] off and were like ‘man, I can’t watch this,’” Shrewsberry said. “ But that's the kind of style we want to play. That's who we are.”

