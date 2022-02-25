Seven is the magic number for Penn State’s matchup with Northwestern on Friday.

The Nittany Lions tip off against the Wildcats at 7 p.m., and seven players will be honored for Senior Night.

“It’s a chance to really honor the guys who have been a part of this program for a long time and guys who have been a part of the program for a short amount,” Micah Shrewsberry said Wednesday.

Of the seven Nittany Lions set to be honored on Friday, four — Greg Lee, Jaheam Cornwall, Jalanni White and Jalen Pickett — are in the middle of what could potentially be their only season in Happy Valley.

However, Shrewsberry said he doesn’t want Senior Night to be viewed as a “finality” for the decisions his group of seniors could make following the season.

Some seniors, like Pickett, Myles Dread and Sam Sessoms, have the opportunity to return to Penn State for the 2022-23 season, making use of a coronavirus-granted extra year of eligibility.

“If you get two Senior Nights out of it, kudos to you,” Shrewsberry said. “You get two Senior Nights, two free jerseys and everything that comes with it.”

For one senior in particular, the end of the tunnel is nearing. John Harrar is set to experience his second Senior Night after taking part in the honor last season.

While he’s donned the blue robe before — a Senior Night tradition — Harrar should have a much different experience Friday than he had in an empty arena a year ago.

“Having [the] people that have made the Bryce Jordan Center the Bryce Jordan Center over the past couple years, that kind of changes things,” Harrar said. “I get to share my appreciation with everyone. I plan to be at the BJC for a good 16 hours that day and just soak it all in.”

In just over a week, Harrar will have played his final regular-season game in blue and white.

What comes after this season is still in the air, but Harrar is fielding his options, which are likely fruitful.

“[I’ll] probably go play basketball after this, wherever it may be. Maybe I’ll team up with my buddy Mike Watkins somewhere,” Harrar said jokingly. “No clue. If it works out, it works out. If it doesn’t, I want to stay around the game.”

However, if basketball doesn’t work out, Harrar will have a master’s degree in organizational leadership to lean on, which could lead him to some interesting opportunities.

Harrar said he has talked to “a bunch” of former and current coaches for help, potentially to find him a graduate assistant role somewhere.

“I’m just taking it day by day,” Harrar said. “But if I can keep playing basketball, hopefully, that’s the plan.”

An unlikely route, but something Harrar has joked with former coaches about is returning to football — a sport he excelled at in high school, fielding multiple Division-I scholarship offers as a 2-star tight end. He was also committed to Army for a day before decommitting and winding up in Happy Valley.

Harrar wouldn’t be the first Penn State basketball player to make the switch to professional football post-college, either.

Former Nittany Lion forward Ross Travis has worked his way to an ongoing five-year NFL career, most recently playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions this past season.

“I’m sure I’d reach out to [Travis] if football ever crossed my mind,” Harrar said. “Who knows? Maybe I’ll put the pads on. I don’t know.”

Whatever path Harrar chooses to follow, one thing is nearly certain — he’s cemented his name in Penn State legend.

“From a basketball standpoint, what [Harrar] does, the hard work he puts in… He’s always constantly trying to get better but always does it with a smile on his face,” Shrewsberry said.

When younger players like Caleb Dorsey and Dallion Johnson take notice of Harrar’s work ethic, it’s likely that they’ll follow the same regiment, Shrewsberry said.

“That's how a culture gets built,'' Shrewsberry said. “That's how a great program starts to form.”

With 2022’s No. 26-ranked recruiting class by 247Sports, Penn State is set to enter a new dawn with a new slate of young talent.

“He may not reap the benefits of that, but [Harrar will] know and the guys in our program a long time from now will know, this is how it started,” Shrewsberry said. “It started with John.”

