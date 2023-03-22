As he walked off the floor in Des Moines, Iowa, Micah Shrewsberry waved to fans, unbeknown to them, for the final time as Penn State’s head coach.

Shrewsberry had inherited a program stained by the exit of former headman Pat Chambers and the seven transfers that followed when he took over in March 2021. In just two years, that same program was playing in a Big Ten Tournament Championship and upsetting teams in the Big Dance for the first time in over a decade.

The days leading to Shrewsberry’s departure to Notre Dame were filled with uncertainty but hope for a program that’s lacked consistent success over 127 years.

What comes in the days after is even more unclear — it’s likely Shrewsberry isn’t the last to leave.

Players, recruits and assistant coaches are now on the clock as Penn State gauges its next steps.

Those immediate steps will come following a decision made by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft and his athletic department.

With or without Shrewsberry, is it time for Penn State to make a sizable investment toward its basketball program?

The answer, unequivocally, should be yes.

Countering Notre Dame’s offer, Kraft and his staff increased its “financial package” and “NIL commitment” in their proposal to Shrewsberry, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday.

As that same staff now searches for Shrewsberry’s replacement and places the program’s initial rebuilding blocks, their offer should remain the same, as well as the goal to maintain momentum on the coattails of a first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

The reality is, Shrewsberry’s move to South Bend, Indiana, likely wasn’t rooted in how much money the Fighting Irish were offering. It most likely came down to Shrewsberry’s deep history in the state, having coached for 16 years as a native.

There was only one way the Nittany Lions were going to lure Shrewsberry out of a homecoming and that was by promising to improve their facilities, assistant coaching pool and NIL.

With the ideal nature of returning to Indiana aside, Notre Dame’s already ahead of Penn State in every category.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I would say of 14 teams in the Big Ten, we’re probably 14, maybe 13,” Shrewsberry told Blue White Illustrated’s Nate Bauer in December. “So it’s just about who we want to be as a program. What are we willing to say is going to be our standard?”

The question still stands but the answer is hazy.

Penn State’s done leaps and bounds over the past year in improving its football program’s NIL infrastructure and resources, but after Shrewsberry’s departure, it’s unclear if it will show the same love for basketball.

The first indicator will likely come by how many players, recruits and assistant coaches depart from the program. It’ll likely be a handful, but that alone should indicate whether the Nittany Lion core believes in where the program is going.

After that, the coaching hire — and whether the university releases his contract details — will speak numbers.

It’ll be challenging to find a home-run hire in an assistant coach, as Shrewsberry was two years ago, but it’s not impossible. However, a candidate with head coaching experience and an already established recruiting base is probably the one that’ll say the most about where Kraft’s head is in regard to basketball.

Former players such as Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk, Myles Dread, Cam Wynter and Sam Sessoms have already taken to social media to support Nittany Lion assistant Adam Fisher, a 2006 Penn State alumnus, as Shrewsberry’s replacement.

With hopes to retain more of the current roster, as well as incoming recruits, Fisher is certainly a name to keep an eye on. But the thought that the Nittany Lions will get through Shrewsberry’s exit plain and easy, regardless of who becomes head coach, is likely inaccurate.

Of Penn State’s three 2023 recruiting class signees, one is Shrewsberry’s son, Braeden, and the other is his son’s former AAU teammate, Zionsville, Indiana, native Logan Imes.

The program’s top recruit of 2022, starting big man Kebba Njie, played in Indiana.

Changes are coming and a rebuild is on deck, but fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance and riding at least some national relevance, it’s up to Penn State whether its bounce back takes two years or 12.

If it wasn’t already, the ball is in the hands of Kraft and the university.

