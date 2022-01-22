Penn State men’s basketball couldn’t muster a win with its defense against Iowa on Saturday.

Watching the Hawkeyes run away with the game late, the Nittany Lions fell 68-51 for its fourth road defeat of the season.

Iowa proved to be a fast-paced team as it took a 10-2 lead to start the game, but Penn State answered with stout defensive and rebounding efforts, never allowing the Hawkeyes to lead by double digits.

Neither team scored for over three minutes until Seth Lundy drained a 3-pointer with just over 11 minutes remaining in the first half, kickstarting a 17-5 run for the blue and white.

The run was capped by another triple from Lundy, giving Penn State its first lead of the game, but the Hawkeyes responded with back-to-back threes to head into the locker room with a 30-25 lead.

Iowa jumped out to its first double-digit lead of the game roughly five minutes into the second half — while the Nittany Lions cut the deficit to six points, it couldn’t put together a comeback effort.

Keegan and Kris Murray fueled a 13-2 run, giving the Hawkeyes a commanding lead to close out the contest.

Iowa stifled in transition

While Penn State clamped down defensively on Keegan Murray, the second-leading scorer in the NCAA coming into the game, Iowa saw other players step up on the offensive end.

Jordan Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery made two 3-pointers a piece in the first half while Murray was held to just five points in the first 20 minutes.

However, the shots behind the arc stopped falling for the Hawkeyes in the second half as they shot 29.4% from deep, but Murray finally got going down the stretch and finished with 15 points.

Iowa prides itself on knocking down shots early in possessions and in transition, but Penn State kept the Hawkeyes in check as they scored just two fast-break points Saturday.

Both teams battle on the glass

In addition to its lockdown defense in the first half, Penn State controlled the glass in Iowa City.

The Nittany Lions held a 19-5 rebounding advantage at one point in the first half, finishing the frame with 12 more rebounds than the home team.

But the Hawkeyes flipped that script in the second half as they outrebounded Penn State in the frame to stop the blue and white’s comeback effort.

In the end, it was the Hawkeyes who won the rebounding battle, finishing the game with 37 boards, just three more than the Nittany Lions.

Poor shooting, turnovers sink Penn State

Coach Micah Shrewsberry never shies away from proclaiming his goal of having less than 10 turnovers in a game.

His team didn’t make it out of the first half under that threshold, committing 13 in the first frame alone.

The Nittany Lions gave the ball away 17 during Saturday’s contest and Iowa turned those giveaways into 12 points.

The Hawkeyes showed a zone press throughout the game, forcing Penn State into turnovers, late shot clock situations and even a 10-second backcourt violation.

While the Nittany Lions played well late into possessions, they still committed too many turnovers to steal a win in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

In addition, the blue and white finished the game shooting 33.3% from the field and 28% from 3-point range, making just seven triples in the game.

