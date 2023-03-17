It didn’t matter how many defenders latched on to him. Jalen Pickett would never lose control of the basketball as a sophomore at Aquinas Institute in Rochester, New York.

He could run from one end of the court to the other or post up down-low, it didn’t matter. No one was touching that ball.

Like a sweaty old head at the YMCA, headband on, backing down on opponents half their age, Pickett has played the same brand of basketball since his years at Aquinas. It’s a style that causes headaches for opposing defenders and has no solution.

Big Ten coaches have labeled Pickett’s game “booty ball,” and it’s at the epicenter of Penn State’s miraculous run to the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32.

“That’s just my thing,” Pickett said, one day removed from helping lead the Nittany Lions to their first tournament victory since 2011. “It’s just how I play.”

At 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, Pickett is never the biggest man on the court in a game that frequents 7-foot behemoths. Despite this, he’ll back down anyone, even multiple defenders in an attempt to find a comfortable enough mid-range jumper or a hole to slip into the paint for a lay-in.

When Pickett’s shot isn’t there, Penn State, the high-major leader in 3-point makes, is all the more lethal. Guard him too tight, and Pickett will find one of his supporting cast members open from beyond the arc. Nearly 40% of the time, they’ll cash in.

Look no further than Andrew Funk’s 27-point performance in the Nittany Lions’ 76-59 first-round victory over Texas A&M, a model representation of the danger Penn State can elicit if Pickett is covered too tightly.

Funk finished the game shooting 8-of-10 from deep, shattering the program’s previous record of five 3-point makes in an NCAA Tournament game.

“It's pick your poison,” Funk said. “The way that he can attract defenders and that marriage of the way he backs people down with the 3-point ability that we have, it just works really well.”

Much thanks to his transfer portal recruitment of mid-major sleepers like Pickett and Funk, Micah Shrewsberry has taken a program that usually watches NCAA Tournament games from the couch to the hardwood in just two years as head coach.

But like many in Pickett’s first few months in the blue and white, Shrewsberry was unaware of his tenacity as a post threat, telling reporters on Thursday that he didn’t know Pickett could post until “January or February last year.”

Since then, Shrewsberry has grown quite fond of Pickett as a post-up man. In fact, he runs the same “booty ball” sequence nearly every time his team has the ball in hand.

“It just kinda happened organically, and then I was like, ‘Huh?’” Shrewsberry said. “‘Hey, dummy, why don't we do this a little bit more, because he's pretty good down there?’ I'm glad it happened because it's worked out.”

Just two years removed from working tirelessly to attract high-major coaches as a do-it-all guard at Siena, Pickett’s explosion onto the national scene has been both quick and unsuspecting.

Ever since Pickett and four freshmen beat a group of upperclassmen in the team’s “eye-opening” first scrimmage this fall, Shrewsberry knew that Pickett was Penn State’s “best player,” he said in October.

Great players come and go, but few reach the mark of All-American status like Pickett, who became the first Nittany Lion to receive the honor since Jesse Arnelle in 1955.

“Now he has so many reps doing it that he anticipates where the help [defense] is gonna come from and what the next read is to make,” assistant coach Mike Farrelly said.

With sights set on Texas in Penn State’s first second-round NCAA Tournament game since 2001, there’s not too much chatter about what the program’s future holds.

Shrewsberry will receive interest from other programs while the Nittany Lions cope with Pickett’s inevitable post-tournament departure, potentially leaving the program’s live-and-die offensive set on the chopping board ahead of next fall.

“There are only so many guys that play like Jalen Pickett,” Farrelly said. “So, I don’t know if ‘booty ball’ is here to stay forever, depending on how we recruit going forward.”

