There are disappointing performances and then there are benchings.

Penn State point guard Sam Sessoms was benched after playing just seven minutes against Purdue on Saturday, but the senior returned to Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday with a new attitude and a new mentality.

“I feel like I let my teammates down in a selfish way,” Sessoms said of his performance against Purdue. “So I was just itching to get the next opportunity, which was tonight. Hopefully I made them feel better.”

Of the storylines from the Nittany Lions’ 66-49 victory over Rutgers on Tuesday night — holding one of the country’s best forwards to single digits, defeating an established Big Ten team by a wide margin, etc. — likely none stand out more than Sessoms’ comeback showing against the Scarlet Knights.

“Against Purdue, I wasn’t on the bench angry,” Sessoms said. “I knew I wasn't giving my best effort… but I knew next game I had to come out there, play as hard as I can — and that's what I did.”

After a scoreless performance against Purdue, Sessoms stormed back to lead the blue and white with 17 points, hitting seven of his 10 attempts from the floor.

Sessoms hit all three of his attempts from beyond the arc, most of which came in the second half.

“Coach Shrews tells me when I get in, he wants me to attack,” Sessoms said. “I am going to get downhill until somebody stops me.”

In the second half of play, there was no stopping Sessoms, whose shifty play and finishing ability puts “so much” pressure on an opposing defense, coach Micah Shrewsberry said.

“We’ve been good at scoring around the rim,” Shrewsberry said. “Part of that is because he gets in there a lot. He makes those tough shots. But he also forces the defense to come and help.”

When Sessoms is in the paint, there are a number of options he has tucked in his arsenal.

“He can drop it off for a lob, he can put it up on the glass and have a shot blocker go try and get it,” Shrewsberry said. “It helps our offense. When you can play with multiple ball handlers, multiple guys that can play off pick and rolls, the better your offense will be.”

While Shrewsberry admitted his team needs to be “better” late game, it’s hard not to admire Sessoms’ 10-point second half — reminiscent of a player Shrewsberry used to coach with the Boston Celtics.

Celtics’ point guard Isaiah Thomas cemented his name into the history books when he became “The King of the Fourth,” for his triumphant fourth quarter performances over the 2017 season.

While Sessoms isn’t shooting at nearly the same rate as Thomas that season, the Nittany Lion guard does seem to come alive in late game situations.

Even more impressive, Sessoms got hot on his own terms, failing to hit two field goal attempts over Penn State’s last two games.

“I know my coaches expect a lot from me, I know my coaches expect a lot from me,” Sessoms said. “Knowing that I can’t give my best effort, which is the thing I can control, it just keeps me open to the next opportunity.”

“My mentality was just play hard in the last game and see what happens.”

