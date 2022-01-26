Earlier this season, Penn State and Indiana took the game down to the wire inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

Wednesday’s contest in Bloomington saw an entirely different result.

Penn State was down by as many as 32 points, but despite an improved second-half showing, the blue and white fell to Indiana 74-57.

The Hoosiers started the game on a 12-0 run, not allowing the Nittany Lions to score until the fifth minute of the first half.

Six of Penn State’s 17 first-half points came from the foul line, going over seven minutes without a field goal midway through the frame — the Hoosiers went into the locker room with a 29-point lead.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team put together an improved offensive performance after halftime, going on an 11-7 run over the first five minutes of the frame.

Thanks to eight 3-pointers, including three from Myles Dread, the Nittany Lions competed much more than they did in the opening 20 minutes as their shots started to fall.

Penn State went on an 13-2 run with under six minutes remaining in the game but the Hoosiers outlasted the blue and white’s improved showing.

Nightmare start for Penn State

Micah Shrewsberry emphasized the importance of not starting slow on the road, especially in a tough environment like Assembly Hall.

Unfortunately for the first-year head coach, the Nittany Lions couldn't find any rhythm on either side of the ball to start the contest as Indiana went 3-3 from 3-point range and 5-6 from the field through the game’s first five minutes.

Seth Lundy scored Penn State’s first basket of the contest after an 0-7 start from the field in the same stretch, which was littered by three turnovers and four blocked shots by the Hoosiers.

Penn State shot 16.7% from the field and 10% from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes, even going without a made shot from the field for over seven minutes.

Despite a pitiful first-half performance, the Nittany Lions’ shots began to fall following the break, finishing 33.3% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Defensive streak ended

Up until Wednesday’s matchup with Indiana, it’s been Penn State’s defense that’s kept the blue and white in close games with potent Big Ten opponents.

Indiana dashed that streak quickly in Assembly Hall, starting the game on a 12-0 run to put the Nittany Lions in the hole early.

Three Hoosiers finished the first half in double figures, led by 13 points from team-leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis, followed by Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Jackson-Davis turned in one highlight dunk after another — the All-American finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Penn State built a reputation for playing strong team defense led by Lundy’s efforts on the opponents best players, but the Hoosiers’ entire offense tore apart the blue and white with ease.

Indiana takes its vengeance

Twenty-four days ago, Penn State rode a strong defensive effort at home to escape with a 61-58 victory over Indiana.

The Hoosiers flipped that script on Wednesday as they never trailed in the contest.

The first meeting of the season between the two programs featured eight tie scores and nine lead changes — the last 11 contests between Indiana and Penn State were decided by an average of 4.9 points.

Indiana left no doubt that it would control the game on its home court, building up a commanding lead from the start thanks to lights-out shooting and strong efforts on the glass.

The Hoosiers finished with 30 rebounds, 10 blocks and eight steals while forcing Penn State into 14 turnovers.

