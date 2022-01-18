Penn State hit the transfer portal hard over the offseason, particularly to add depth to its front court.

The Nittany Lions struggled to compete in the paint against some of the best forwards in the nation within the Big Ten conference last season.

That script began to flip at the start of the 2021-22 season, though, thanks to roster acquisitions made via the transfer portal.

By bringing back fifth-year senior John Harrar and adding three experienced reserves from the portal, the blue and white’s paint presence improved in coach Micah Shrewsberry’s first year at the helm of the program.

Through the first nine games of the season, the Nittany Lions played with Harrar and Canisius transfer Jalanni White down low, and they went 5-4 during that stretch.

However, Penn State experienced a boost to its front court against Michigan State, as Greg Lee made his first appearance donning the blue and white.

Since the Nittany Lions’ tilt with the Spartans, the Western Michigan transfer has appeared in the starting lineup every game and has taken up a leading role, averaging 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

“Greg’s gotten us some easy baskets,” Shrewsberry said. “It takes some pressure off the other guys that are trying to make a play. Now you can throw it to him or John, and they can score with their backs to the basket.”

Nearly a month after Lee made his first appearance for Penn State, Jevonnie Scott played his first minutes for the team against Rutgers, totaling six points and three rebounds over his first two games.

Shrewsberry said although Scott is “playing out of position,” he still manages to contribute on offense, evidenced by how he slammed a dunk after coming off a high ball screen against Ohio State.

“He’s a really good passer,” Shrewsberry said. “He can handle the basketball. It’s just hard when your first game comes in the middle of January when everybody else’s first game was in November.

“He’ll get better as we go on. He’s got time to get better. You still haven’t seen everything he can do.”

With Harrar being the sole true forward on the team last season, the Nittany Lions struggled to match up with taller teams, which led to lopsided results.

Without the necessary depth at the forward position, the blue and white couldn’t replace Harrar or forward Seth Lundy if either got in foul trouble defending the opposition's big men in the past.

With the addition of three experienced forwards this season, Penn State possesses enough firepower to consistently battle in the paint, which led to closer scorelines and wins in conference and nonconference matchups.

When Lee was cleared to play after a foot injury and Scott made his first appearance shortly thereafter, the team played with a higher intensity knowing it had more depth.

“At first we only had John and Jalanni,” Shrewberry said. “It’s hard to play both of those guys at the same time when that’s all you’ve got. But now getting Greg and Jevonnie back, we have more depth in our front court, and it allows those guys to play a bit harder and brings more athleticism to it.”

Shrewsberry said rebounding, specifically on offense, was a major point of emphasis in practices following Christmas — but the team didn’t possess the big bodies needed to compete for second-chance opportunities until January.

Now, thanks to the boosts of Lee and Scott to the front court, the Nittany Lions rebound at a higher percentage and run a bigger lineup on the court more often.

“We needed to be a better offensive-rebounding team,” Shrewsberry said. “Our shot volume was a huge deal. We’ve made shots. We’re shooting good percentages — we’re just not getting enough practice at it, so we’ve made the conscious decision to play bigger at the four and the five.”

