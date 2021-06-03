The 2021 offseason for Penn State was like no other with the number of players who chose to enter the transfer portal.

The Nittany Lions had a total of six hoopers choose to look for a new home away from Happy Valley.

A number of those who entered the portal have found their new homes, and three of them were former Penn State starters.

Here’s a look as to how a few former players might fare in their new uniforms.

Myreon Jones, Florida

Penn State’s leading scorer from 2020-21 decided to head south for the remainder of his college basketball career.

But Myreon Jones’ change in scenery may make for a more competitive atmosphere compared to the one he had in Happy Valley.

Unlike the Nittany Lions, Florida made the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid and finished with a 15-10 record.

The blue and white, on the other hand, missed the NCAA Tournament once again and had a sub-.500 record at 11-14.

With a shift to a winning program also comes more competition for a starting spot. However, Jones has the numbers to back up his run at a starting spot with the Gators.

Jones finished the season averaging 15.3 points per game, which was a career high.

Florida’s top guard Tre Mann outpaced Jones slightly with 16 points per game, but he has since departed for the NBA Draft.

Jones could sneak into a starting role thanks to Mann’s exit from the program.

Jamari Wheeler, Ohio State

The four-year Penn State veteran opted to stay within the conference and take his talent to Ohio State.

Jamari Wheeler was the Nittany Lions’ spark plug, leading the team with 4.2 assists per game and 3.5 steals.

Like Jones, Wheeler is heading to a team with high expectations after Ohio State fell in overtime in the Big Ten Championship and suffered an early exit in the NCAA tournament.

Despite the current depth on the team, Wheeler might have found a situation in which he can find meaningful playing time.

Top Buckeye guard Duane Washington Jr. will be leaving Columbus after entering his name in the 2021 NBA Draft.

With Washington Jr.’s departure, Wheeler will latch onto a significant bench role with the potential to notch into the starting lineup.

Wheeler’s decision to go to Ohio State might pan out for him if he’s looking for a shot at a winning season.

The Buckeyes are among the frontrunners to return back to the Big Ten title game, and now Wheeler could be a part of the run.

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Izaiah Brockington has had a unique transfer portal experience.

He entered his name in the transfer portal for the first time on March 16, but he reneged on the decision and took his name out of the hat to return to Happy Valley.

His decision to return was only brief, as Brockington reentered his name in the portal and chose to go across the United States and play for Iowa State.

The Cyclones haven’t found much success in recent years, culminating with a 2-22 record in 2020-21.

Iowa State could’t grab a conference win, resulting in a last-place spot at 0-18.

Penn State did not have a winning season either, but it was a more competitive showing than that which the Cyclones put on.

Brockington will likely factor in as an immediate impact player for a team looking to change its narrative.