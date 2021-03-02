Penn State Men's Basketball vs Ohio State, Sessoms (3)
Guard Sam Sessoms (3) laughs during warmups during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 92-82.

 Lily LaRegina

While Penn State has likely fallen short of its goal to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years, it is still looking to pick up some important wins as the season nears its conclusion.

The Nittany Lions will take on Minnesota at home on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. with the senior class being honored on Senior Night.

The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network and can be streamed on foxsports.com/live as well as the Fox Sports App.

