After gaining a crucial win against Maryland on Friday, Penn State will look to continue its pursuit toward the NCAA Tournament Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions will take on Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. EST.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed on www.espn.com/watch, as well as on the ESPN App.

