Penn State Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Dread (2)
Guard Myles Dread (2) guards Nebraska’s Teddy Allen during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Cornhuskers beat the Nittany Lions 62-61.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State is set to take on No. 4 Ohio State for the second time this season on Thursday, February 18.

Fans will be able to view the game on the Big Ten Network and can stream the game from the FoxSportsGo app. The game is slated to start at 8 p.m. eastern time as the Nittany Lions host the Buckeyes.

An audio only radio broadcast of the game is also available via the Penn State Sports Network.

