Penn State is set to take on No. 4 Ohio State for the second time this season on Thursday, February 18.

Fans will be able to view the game on the Big Ten Network and can stream the game from the FoxSportsGo app. The game is slated to start at 8 p.m. eastern time as the Nittany Lions host the Buckeyes.

An audio only radio broadcast of the game is also available via the Penn State Sports Network.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men's basketball adds Nebraska matchup to its schedule next week Less than a week after being upset by Nebraska at home, Penn State has scheduled another mat…