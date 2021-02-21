Since Pat Chambers resigned in late October, Penn State has been looking to build a foundation for its future.

But those efforts have been in vain thus far, as the Nittany Lions are just 7-12 on the season and have tallied only one road victory in nine tries.

To put it simply: the program is reeling.

And now it's publicly looking for its next head coach.

Penn State Athletics listed a job opening Friday titled “Head Coach Men’s Basketball” on the university’s Workday portal complete with an “Apply” button and a job description for the full-time position that’s currently vacant.

The typical requirements include “a Bachelor’s degree or higher plus at least eight years of Division I coaching,” according to the posting.

This goes without saying, but the position is open until filled and is also a full-time job.

An ideal candidate “must recruit on a national level and engage in the personal, academic and athletic development of student-athletes and is responsible for the program’s strict compliance with university, Big Ten Conference, and NCAA regulations.”

So, as long as you have an undergraduate degree and almost a full decade of coaching experience on the highest level of collegiate basketball, you have a shot at becoming the next head coach to stand on the sideline at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Even if you don’t have the prerequisites to become Penn State’s 13th head basketball coach — send this job posting to a friend, colleague or anyone who may qualify.

