How the last year has shaped Lamar Stevens’ journey from Penn State to the NBA

A promising season cut short, a senior year left without closure and a draft night where he didn’t hear his name called — the last 12 months have been all over the place for Lamar Stevens.

But that calendar year has had a profound impact on the former Penn State star turned Cleveland Cavalier, and now Stevens has become a consistent part of the Cavs’ rotation where he averages nearly 15 minutes per game as a rookie.

He’s already notched the first game-winner of his career when he sealed the game for Cleveland with a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks in late February.

The ending in Hawks-Cavs was fun 🍿Lamar Stevens game-winning dunk. pic.twitter.com/HXxwmwQgbZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2021

Stevens is carving out his role in the NBA despite going undrafted and being signed as a two-way player, meaning he can spend time with Cleveland’s G-League-affiliated Canton Charge and on the NBA roster throughout the season.

“Coming into training camp, you don’t know what to expect as a two-way [player],” Stevens told The Daily Collegian. “I just wanted to take it day by day and just show what I was capable of.”

Stevens has had to adapt his approach after being the go-to scorer for much of his career in Happy Valley, and he’s found the best way to make an impact in the role he’s been given.

“Being a guy that can score but mainly defend… that’s what I wanted to show by controlling what I can control: my effort and my energy and stuff like that,” Stevens said. “From there, each day I just grew more confident, and I was lucky enough to gain the trust of my teammates and coaches — that’s what’s gotten me to this point.”

From inside the Penn State program, the belief in Stevens’ potential at the next level was strong and unwavering.

After one of the most impactful careers in program history, how could his teammates and coaches not think he would make it?

“He’s really carving out a great role for himself, and it doesn't surprise me,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “I’ve said that to all my NBA contacts when they were calling me about Lamar and his strengths and his weaknesses — I think Lamar has the opportunity to have at least a 10-year career because he’s such a good person, such a competitor and he really does things the right way.”

But that same belief wasn’t necessarily held by NBA organizations, as during the association’s draft, all 60 selections went by without Stevens hearing his name called.

“It was definitely a roller coaster because I think the draft kind of was surprising at times,” Stevens said. “Guys that people thought would be picked didn’t get picked, and guys that you didn’t think were going to get picked earlier got picked up in the first round and stuff like that. So I didn’t know what direction it was going to head in for me, personally.”

Stevens certainly had the accolades, statistics and physical measurements to be a second-round pick.

He was an elite athlete at 6-foot-8, a two-time All-Big Ten selection and finished in the top five of the conference in scoring as a junior and senior.

Still, Stevens was passed up and went undrafted before signing as an undrafted free agent with Cleveland shortly after the conclusion of the draft.

“Honestly, going undrafted gave me a lot more hunger,” Stevens said. “Me being drafted, I don’t think that matched my story.

“I wasn’t really a top-100 guy coming out of high school. That made me hungry coming into Penn State. I was undrafted coming into the NBA and that made me hungrier… I just took that and used it as fuel to prove that I did belong and I could play in the NBA.”

On the day of the draft, Stevens had lunch with former Penn State coach Pat Chambers, who coached Stevens all four years of his college career before resigning prior to the 2020-21 campaign.

Chambers remembers reminiscing with Stevens during that lunch about everything that led them to that moment together.

“It all shaped me and him, specifically him, into this draft night and this excitement of [whether or not he was going to be drafted],” Chambers told the Collegian. “Either way, you’re about to reach your dreams and your goals.”

Chambers said he knew even if Stevens went undrafted, he would still find his way and make the most of the opportunity in front of him.

“It goes back to his mindset, his growth and maturity,” Chambers said. “For some guys, that would have been devastating… that could have been a catastrophe for some, but not for him, because he is mature and he handled it the right way.”

Stevens’ signing with the Cavs marked the end to a tumultuous and unprecedented offseason.

The transition from his collegiate career to his pro one didn’t go the way anyone could have envisioned due to the coronavirus.

Stevens and Penn State had climbed all the way to the No. 9 spot in the AP Poll during his senior season, and the Nittany Lions were poised to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament.

And then it all came to a halt.

The Big Ten Tournament was canceled, followed by the NCAA Tournament, and all of a sudden Penn State’s most successful season in recent history was over, along with Stevens’ career as a Nittany Lion.

“I definitely feel like I didn’t get that closure,” Stevens said. “We stopped playing, didn’t get to go to the tournament, and then the coach who pushed me to be the player that I am today was let go, so it was just a lot.”

The team struggled with the realization that it wouldn’t get the chance to play in the postseason after having so much success.

“In our little bubble, it was a catastrophe — it was devastating, it was the worst thing going,” Chambers said. “We were upset, we were bitter, we were mad — here’s a guy [Stevens] who is seven points short of being the all-time leading scorer, here’s a guy who decides to come back with blood, sweat and tears, and put Penn State basketball on his back, and we don’t get to hear our name called on [Selection] Sunday.”

Stevens finished his career second on Penn State’s all-time scoring ranks with 2,207 points, behind current Nittany Lion assistant coach Talor Battle’s 2,213.

“That can be earth-shattering,” Chambers said. “However, he handled it with great humility. He was down and upset for a little bit, but then he realized the pandemic and COVID-19 was so much bigger than any of us, it brought us all to our knees.

“We used to say, ‘humble and hungry,’ make sure we walk around campus like that and treat people like that… I think he lives it, he walks that walk, and that’s why an NBA organization like the Cavs love a Lamar Stevens.”

Through 24 career games with Cleveland, Stevens has fully transitioned into his NBA career — but he still has his roots in State College.

He keeps up with the team and talks with former teammates as they navigate the Big Ten season.

“We’re still in a group chat, texting and on Snapchat, we’re always just sharing memories and stuff on there, pretty much every day,” Stevens said. “I’m in constant communication with the guys, still trying to send them motivational things.”

Stevens was the true leader of that Penn State team a season ago, and now in the NBA he’s back at the bottom of the totem pole. But his past experiences have been valuable in shaping his perspective.

“It’s just a different kind of mentality, being the leader at Penn State, I was able to see what I would want from a teammate that maybe didn’t play as much,” Stevens said. “I knew I wanted that person to be someone who came in and competed every day in practice and made me better. I think that was my focus coming into [the NBA].

“I’m no longer that leader, I’m just trying to work my way up the ranks, and from there I just want to be a good teammate.”

Even though he isn’t physically with his former team anymore, Stevens still shows the same qualities of leadership he did when he was with the program.

The knowledge and experience he has accumulated from his short time in the league is something he wants to pass on to the guys who came after him.

After all, he is the only current NBA player on a roster to come out of Penn State.

“I know when I was at Penn State, I wanted to have that guy who was doing what I wanted to do — which was play basketball and make money — to come back and give advice and teach me some things I didn’t know to help me get to the point they were at,” Stevens said. “Now, with me being in that position, I want to be that person for the guys and share any knowledge I can so they can be the best players they can be.”