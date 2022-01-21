After a tussle with No. 16 Ohio State ended in a 61-56 defeat, coach Micah Shrewsberry looked forward to retaking the home floor against Minnesota on Wednesday.

“Our discipline’s got to be better,” Shrewsberry said. “For us to win on the road against a really good team, that’s what you have to do. For us to win at home on Wednesday against Minnesota, that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

Unfortunately for Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions, it was back to the waiting room after the Golden Gophers were forced to cancel Wednesday’s matchup due to coronavirus cases within the program — Penn State’s fourth game this season to be affected by the coronavirus.

With a disciplined approach in mind, the blue and white will have to wait a few more days to showcase its improvements, set to challenge a competitive Iowa team on the road Sunday.

Against the Hawkeyes — discipline is key.

Two teams on almost opposite sides of the spectrum — Iowa is currently No. 2 in the Big Ten in points per game but second to last in points against, while the Nittany Lions are dead last in points per game but No. 3 in points against.

With this in mind, the blue and white will need to use every offensive possession to its absolute advantage.

Facing one of the worst defensive teams in the conference, the Nittany Lions have the opportunity to rip apart Iowa on the offensive side of the ball.

However, if an offensive attack fails to puncture the Hawkeyes’ defense, it’s back to the “gritty, not pretty” mentality — a motto Shrewsberry has preached since preseason.

If Penn State can’t win it with pretty offensive play, it will have to show up on the defensive end, particularly in stopping one man — the Big Ten’s current leading scorer, Keegan Murray.

Sure, sixth-year senior point guard Jordan Bohannon’s consistent offensive play helps just as much as it did for the Hawkeyes in 2016.

However, Iowa would likely be nowhere close to its 83.9 points per game threshold if Murray isn’t scoring over a fourth of the team’s points on a nightly basis.

Like Obi Toppin over his time at Dayton, Murray has beaten nearly every opposing defender this season with his size and length, standing 6-foot-8 with a nearly 7-foot wingspan.

Seth Lundy has locked down a number of teams’ top offensive pieces, including Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., and Penn State missed his presence in a 19-point, eight rebound performance from Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell last Sunday.

Murray, though, is a different beast than all three, and the Nittany Lions better pray Lundy is back on the floor come next Sunday.

Penn State is a team Murray could thrive against, more so than against other opponents.

Why?

It comes down to turnovers.

Iowa currently sits at No. 2 in the Big Ten in forced turnovers, while the Nittany Lions find themselves in the bottom half of the conference in turnovers allowed.

Murray is at his best in the open floor, so if Penn State gets picked off, odds likely point to Murray racing down the floor for a dunk in open space.

So how do you stop him?

Force him to shoot.

As someone who scores most of his points at or around the rim, Murray may not have the most success in the paint against a heavy Nittany Lion frontcourt.

If John Harrar and Greg Lee can put a stop to Murray down low, he’ll be forced to shoot more, and shooting more is almost certainly what Shrewsberry wants from any dynamic offensive opponent.

The science behind it is simple, there is a greater likelihood of a lengthy, athletic wing scoring from one to two feet out than 23 feet out from behind the 3-point line.

Penn State may have one of the highest opposing 3-point field goal percentages in the conference, but that’s likely because it would rather have teams put up more difficult shots than do easy business in the frontcourt.

And this strategy’s worked so far, as the Nittany Lions allow only 64.7 points per game.

Iowa has lost five games this season, three of which have come against ranked opponents.

The one of those exceptions being Rutgers, who beat the Hawkeyes 48-46 on Wednesday, holding Murray to just 13 points on just over 35% shooting.

The key to slowing him down — almost half of Murray’s attempts that game came from behind the 3-point line.

It’s likely Penn State’s already begun watching that game’s tape, picking up pieces on how to successfully halt Murray from scoring in bunches, making a win over Iowa all the more attainable.