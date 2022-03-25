How Penn State Altoona men’s basketball’s David McGreal earned AMCC Coach of the Year

Penn State Altoona just had one of the best seasons in program history, and a lot of that started with its head coach.

Coach David McGreal has been named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year for leading the Nittany Lions to an 18-6 regular-season record. The Nittany Lions started the season 10-2 through December and finished as the No. 2 seed in the AMCC.

Congratulations to @CoachMcGreal on being named the AMCC Men's Basketball Coach of the Year after leading the Lions to a program-record 18 overall wins and 13 AMCC wins along with a co-regular season conference title.#d3hoops pic.twitter.com/WrbEP2P5yV — Penn State Altoona Athletics (@PSAltoonaLions) March 1, 2022

McGreal has been the head coach since he was hired in July 2016. The 18-6 record is the best record Penn State Altoona has had under his six-year tenure.

“It’s a mix of emotions,” McGreal told The Daily Collegian. “I moved here from the South five years ago to get my first head coaching opportunity. To finally be recognized for what we’re doing at Penn State Altoona was kind of overwhelming. I joked to people and said, ‘I’m more of the recruiter of the year.’”

Despite a standout season for McGreal, his team couldn’t pull off a storybook ending to cap off the 2021-22 season. The Nittany Lions lost the AMCC Tournament semifinal game to La Roche 95-63.

Even with the early playoff exit, the Nittany Lions qualified for the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III Tournament as the No. 4 seed.

On March 4, the Nittany Lions beat Merchant Marine in the quarterfinal 85-73, making it their first ECAC Tournament win in program history.

But for a second time in the postseason, the blue and white fell in the semifinal match to William Paterson 86-81 on March 5, ending its season with a total record of 19-8.

Since arriving in 2016, McGreal has coached the blue and white to four AMCC Tournament appearances and four ECAC Tournament appearances.

McGreal credited the system the team has in place for its continued success.

“We like to play up-tempo,” McGreal said. “We like to put pressure on other teams with our press-on defense. It’s kind of continuing to stress teamwork in terms of the ‘we’ mentality instead of the ‘me’ mentality.”

Junior center Jarrett Gardner, who transferred from Florida Gateway College to Penn State Altoona in 2021, attributed McGreal as a reason why he transferred.

A fellow Florida native, Gardner said McGreal’s practices and positional drills really make the Penn State Altoona coach standout.

McGreal separates the guards and the forwards at practice, so the center can have one-on-one time practicing against players from his position to hone his skills.

The 2021-22 season was the first season Penn State Altoona has played in two years. The 2020-21 campaign was canceled due to the coronavirus, with the exception of seven exhibition matches.

Last year, McGreal said the Nittany Lions were the “only students” on Penn State Altoona’s campus.

Penn State could only practice in “small pods” of seven to eight players, which would require two to three practices a day.

Despite this, sophomore guard Mason Bush said McGreal kept the Nittany Lions motivated through constant competition during practice.

“He definitely kept it entertaining with scrimmages,” Bush told the Collegian. “He would always keep it competitive between all of us to keep us motivated.”

McGreal attributed last season’s experience as the catalyst for the 2021-22 season.

“The great thing was that I got to play everyone,” McGreal said. “I got a chance to see who was gonna be able to help, who needed to improve and what we needed to get in the recruiting process coming into this year.

“The ability to play those [exhibition] games led to us having the best season in school history.”

In McGreal’s first season at Penn State Altoona, the Nittany Lions went 14-14. It was the first season with over 10 wins for the program since the 2009-10 season along with its first AMCC Tournament appearance.

It was also the program’s first ECAC Tournament appearance since the 2008-09 season.

Prior to getting hired at Penn State Altoona, McGreal had been the associate head coach, director of admissions and recruiting coordinator at LaGrange from 2011-16. He coached alongside former head coach and former Maryville College teammate, Kendal Wallace.

Before arriving at LaGrange, the Panthers had gone through a 5-22 season in 2011. During McGreal’s tenure, the Panthers made the Division-III tournament three years in a row.

McGreal called his experience at LaGrange the most “rewarding” for the work he did as a director of admissions in learning the admission side of recruiting and getting to coach with Wallace.

“I was not only able to recruit for the basketball team, but I was able to recruit for the school,” McGreal said. “It gave me a firm grasp on admissions processes, financial aid process at the Division III level because we don’t give out scholarships.”

For the Rockledge, Florida, native, McGreal, rebuilding LaGrange’s basketball program and turning its fortunes around alongside his former teammate Wallace was work that gave back to him.

McGreal started his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at his alma mater Maryville College in 2001. This was after playing four years as a guard for the team, helping the Scots to two Division-III tournament appearances.

McGreal’s first head coaching experiences came at the high school level with his alma mater, Rockledge High School, from 2002-06. He led Rockledge to a 20-win season in 2006, and McGreal was named Florida Athletic Coaches Association District 13 Coach of the Year.

But of all of his experiences surrounding the collegiate game and its lower levels, the Penn State Altoona coach’s biggest role model has been with him since before his basketball career even started.

McGreal’s inspiration for becoming a coach comes from his dad, Jerry McGreal, who was David’s high school coach at Rockledge. Jerry was also an All-American at Illinois State as a guard in 1968.

“He’s taught me how to be a good coach,” McGreal said. “I attribute all of my basketball knowledge to him. He watches all of our games and even helps with scouting reports from Florida.

“...I wouldn’t be where I’m at, figuratively and literally, without him.”