The history and tradition of athletics at Penn State is one filled with success and lasting legacies of programs and coaches alike.

However, there is very little mention of basketball in any of that history.

The Nittany Lions have not had a coach eclipse the .600 mark in winning percentage since Elmer Gross in the 1950s, have made the NCAA Tournament just nine times and have only been ranked for a total of 25 weeks all-time.

After moving on from former interim head coach Jim Ferry, who took over following the resignation of previous head coach Pat Chambers, the athletic department and its administration spent considerable time searching for the man whose job it will be to change that forgettable legacy.

The person they settled on? Micah Shrewsberry, a former assistant with both the Boston Celtics and fellow Big Ten program Purdue.

Shrewsberry will be faced with a daunting task in Happy Valley.

The Indianapolis native must first pick up the pieces from a tattered program that has seen nearly all of its prominent players enter the transfer portal and has no incoming recruits in the class of 2021 at the moment.

He must also work to build a competitive program in what many believe to be the deepest and most challenging conference in college basketball at a school that has never been known for its basketball team.

Some coaches might see working for a university where basketball is far from the forefront of everyone's minds as a disadvantage, but Shrewsberry has expressed how the success of so many other teams at Penn State is something he can use to his advantage.

“Everybody here in this department has reached out to me and has welcomed me to this family,” Shrewsberry said. “I have zero wins right now and last week, two [Penn State] coaches hit 600 and 200. That's a long way away, but they were at zero at one point as well, so I want to ask them: ‘How do you get there? How are you doing this?’”

Shrewsberry also stated how much James Franklin has helped him since he got here and how the head coach of a football team as prominent as Penn State’s can help him out.

“I know my place at this university. I need him to help us recruit, and that's huge for me,” Shrewsberry said. “Being able to have a man like James Franklin to learn from, to pick his brain, to know the good and the bad of this place — he's reached out, he's asked questions, he's asked how he could help — I'm just thrilled to have someone like that, as well as the other coaches here.”

In order to avoid a potentially lackluster first season as head coach, Shrewsberry will look to make an effort to retain several of the players who entered their names into the transfer portal following the end of the 2020-21 season.

Shrewsberry has already seen one player announce he’ll return in junior guard Izaiah Brockington, and he is still in contact with Trent Buttrick, John Harrar, Myreon Jones and Seth Lundy. Meanwhile, senior guard Jamari Wheeler has announced he'll spend next season at Ohio State.

“I've talked to every single one of the guys that have entered, and we are actively trying to get them back. We're talking to them and having conversations face-to-face over Zoom or FaceTime, but we are actively recruiting as well,” Shrewsberry said.

While acknowledging the importance of the portal and retaining players, the newly named head coach did state he’s only interested in having players that are 100% invested in the program coming back to play.

“My goal is to have a great team in place when it's time to tip off next season,” Shrewsberry said. “There are a lot of great players out there out there, but we want our own. We also want guys that are two feet in for Penn State, that bleed Penn State and that believe in our vision."

One of the most important steps for the former Purdue assistant will be to establish his desired system at Penn State.

Shrewsberry emphasized the importance of defense in college basketball’s current landscape, referencing how nearly all of the teams playing in the Elite Eight during this year's NCAA Tournament are all elite defensive teams, as well as all of the top teams in the Big Ten.

“We have to be a great defensive team. To have a chance in the Big Ten, you have to be one of the top defensive teams in our league. That's how you win. I've had a chance to see it up close and personal these last two years,” Shrewsberry said. “If we're consistent in that area, we're giving ourselves a chance every night whether the ball goes in or not.”

The new head coach's plan for the team’s offense will likely get fans excited, as Shrewsberry plans to base his attack on the offense he learned under Brad Stevens with the Celtics and at Butler.

“The way we want to play will be a little free flowing,” Shrewsberry said. “I'm big on spacing and giving each other a chance to make plays by getting out of each other's way. Everybody needs to touch the ball and share the ball.

“If you're doing that offensively, I think guys feel good about the offense and they feel good about each other, which leads to them being more connected on the defensive end.”

In the beginning of his tenure at Penn State, Shrewsberry may not always be able to bring in the players he really wants and may be left working with players that don’t always fit into his ideal mold.

Fortunately for Penn State, Shrewsberry brings to the table over 20 years of coaching experience at a number of different levels where he has experience adapting to different situations both when building a program and during games.

“I don't think you can be married to one certain way of playing, and then your players don't fit that way. I think you need to be able to adjust and change things up on the fly,” Shrewsberry said. “That's what I learned in the offensive coordinator role in Purdue, and that's what we'll do here.

“We want to put our players in the best position to succeed. From one game to the next, everyone is different, but that is part of learning and being able to adjust.”