Penn State nearly put an end to its dry spell Saturday night, losing to Minnesota 76-70.

After a tie game at the half, the Nittany Lions crumbled apart late to lose its third straight game.

Despite the loss, Penn State has had worse offensive performances this season. Saturday is a new bright spot for the blue and white.

Here is how the Nittany Lions performed in its six-point loss.

Offense: B

Contrary to past performances this season, Penn State’s main worries shifted away from the offense and toward the defense on Saturday.

Typically averaging 65 points per contest, the Nittany Lions shattered through its season average to finish with 70 points on the Golden Gophers.

Penn State finished with four double-digit scorers, with Sam Sessoms’ 18 points and Seth Lundy’s 16 leading the way.

Despite the loss, the Nittany Lion offense is looking like it’s actually starting to click.

The only thing holding the blue and white back from a higher grade is its 13 turnovers to Minnesota’s three, gifting the Gophers with numerous second chances.

Defense: C

One of the toughest defensive assignments in the Big Ten, Penn State didn’t live up to defensive expectations Saturday night.

It’s not that the Golden Gophers are that great of an offensive threat, averaging just over 68 points per game.

The Nittany Lions just couldn’t stop them.

Despite Penn State shooting very well from beyond the 3-point arc, hitting 8-of-15 attempts, Minnesota nearly matched the Nittany Lions hitting its own 8-of-16.

Behind the lead of Eric Curry and Payton Willis, Minnesota seemed to have no trouble picking apart the blue and white defense.

Only allowing opponents 65.9 points per contest, Penn State fell well below the standard its set under coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Coaching: C+

Micah Shrewsberry deserves credit for the job he has done with a makeshift roster this season.

However, as the season nears its close, Penn State’s greatest weaknesses have shined through, contributing to the team’s three-game losing streak.

On Saturday, Shrewsberry once again showcased his emotional on-court persona, unhappy with officiating for the second straight game.

While Shrewsberry coached a much better game from an offensive perspective, helping lead the Nittany Lions to 70 points against Minnesota, the team’s defensive production just wasn’t there.

If Shrewsberry can find a balance in strong offensive and defensive production, Penn State has a bright future with Shrewsberry at the helm.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s basketball continues slide with loss to Minnesota on the road With only two wins at Williams Arena in program history, Penn State looked to chip away at i…