Another road game, another loss for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions continue to struggle on the road with a 67-61 loss to Maryland on Monday night.

The blue and white’s road struggles continued with another road win escaping them, keeping Penn State at just two wins away from Happy Valley all season.

The Nittany Lions loss was credited to the rough second half as things broke down on the defensive end.

Here is how Penn State performed in its loss to the Terrapins.

Offense: C

Penn State’s offense had another slow start that snowballed into a slow night altogether.

The Nittany Lions didn’t have too much success offensively with a couple of turnovers halting the blue and white’s offense.

However, Penn State had success from behind the arc with 3-pointers from senior guard Sam Sessoms and junior forward Seth Lundy.

Fifth-year senior forward John Harrar looked to be heating up toward the end of the month posting a double-double and finishing with 14 points on the night.

Penn State had too many turnovers to keep up with Maryland, and the Terrapins took advantage of the Nittany Lions’ throwaways allowing 18 points off turnovers

Defense: D

Penn State’s defense had its ups and down all night, but things started to fall apart in the second half.

In the first half, the Nittany Lions did well defending the 3-pointer, but in the second half, Maryland exploded from behind the arc.

With a 3-pointer from graduate guard Fatts Russell and senior guard Eric Ayala, Maryland jumped out to a seven-point lead with under 13 minutes to play.

Penn State’s defense didn’t look like itself, not boxing out in the paint and allowing Maryland offensive rebounds.

In transition, the blue and white was slow to get back and had to settle for fouling the Terrapins to stop their attack, which led to Maryland adding on to its lead at the line.

The Nittany Lions let up 60 points, which was the first time they’ve done so in three games.

Coaching: C-

Coach Micah Shrewsberry was faced with another road challenge, which has been an area of trouble all season for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions didn’t start off too hot letting Maryland escape, forcing the blue and white to play catch up nearly the entire half.

Penn State’s slow start came down to multiple turnovers on offensive possessions, piling up to 13 turnovers on the night.

Lundy had a careless turnover stepping out of bounds and senior guard Jalen Pickett had his pocket picked off a Penn State timeout before the half.

Turnovers have been a recurring theme for Penn State all season, and with the season coming to a close, there’s been little improvement in the ball-handling department.

The second half is where things really got away, and Shrewsberry’s calls didn’t change anything up.

Maryland kept things pouring on with the Nittany Lions who failed to make the necessary adjustments to turn the matchup around.

In another defeat away from the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State looked ill prepared to compete on the road.

