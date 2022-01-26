Penn State headed to Indiana looking to bounce back after back-to-back losses.

However, the Nittany Lions didn’t end their losing streak, instead they added one of their worst losses all season losing to the Hoosiers 74-57.

Indiana got off to a 12-0 start and never looked back, taking a 29-point lead into the locker room at half.

The Nittany Lions found a little spark toward the end of the game, but the Hoosiers were hot all night.

Here is the breakdown of how Penn State fared against the Hoosiers.

Offense: D-

The offense was the problem the whole night for Penn State as it couldn’t put together any legitimate runs.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t get anything to fall shooting, tying their worst shooting night of the season, finishing 33% from the floor.

Leading to the lopsided loss was Penn State giving the ball away on careless mistakes, like fifth-year senior Jalanni White’s turnover as he stepped over the line on the inbound.

The Nittany Lions finished the game with 14 turnovers leading to 16 points for coach Mike Woodson’s squad.

Penn State’s leading scorer, junior Seth Lundy, couldn’t get hot, going only 2-for-8 on the night.

The blue and white found a little groove midway through the second half, but Indiana just hammered on more points, keeping the lead out of reach.

Senior guard Jalen Pickett and fifth-year senior John Harrar managed to get into double figures late in the second half to give Penn State a little momentum going into its next game against Iowa.

However, it was another off night for Penn State’s offense as a whole.

Defense: D

The defense has been a bright spot for Penn State all season, but Wednesday night it was exposed.

In the first meeting between the two squads, Penn State held junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis to 20 points, and the Nittany Lions did a solid job keeping him at bay Wednesday night, allowing him to drop 15 points.

The blue and white didn’t account for senior guard Xiaver Johnson, though, who led the Hoosiers in points with 19 and was a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc.

It wasn’t just two Indiana players doing all the work, either, as redshirt senior forward Race Thompson also added onto the pile of points, dropping 18 and giving the Hoosiers three double-digit scorers.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t stop the 3-pointer altogether, allowing Indiana to shoot 10-for-13 from behind the arc, its best mark of the season.

The inability to defend the 3-ball continues to be a theme in the large losses for Penn State, similar to its loss earlier in the season to UMass.

Coaching: D-

Penn State didn’t look prepared coming into this game, with the slow start leading to the 29-point deficit heading into halftime.

At points in the first half, Penn State looked confused out on the floor, running into each other and throwing the ball away.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry did his best to try and calm the team down during the timeouts in the first half, but the timeouts didn’t stop the hot Hoosiers.

However, in the second half, Penn State didn’t give up, going on a 13-0 run late in the game.

After beating Indiana earlier in the month 61-58, Shrewsberry looked to have Woodson figured out, but Woodson got the better of him.

Shrewsberry’s squad didn’t look prepared out of the gates, leading to the adjustments at half not having too much of an effect since the deficit was so large.

With now three-straight losses to Penn State’s name, and this one the largest loss out of the three, Shrewsberry will need to make some changes against Iowa on Monday.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Indiana thumps Penn State men's basketball in 17-point rout on the road Earlier this season, Penn State and Indiana took the game down to the wire inside the Bryce …