Penn State nearly came away with another upset in Big Ten play.

While the blue and white ultimately fell 51-49 at Wisconsin, the team erased a 12-point deficit early in the game and took the Badgers down to the wire.

Despite a late arrival to the Kohl Center and a horrible first-half showing from the field, Penn State’s defensive efforts never wavered and it executed some of its biggest points of emphasis throughout the game.

Here’s how Penn State performed in its two-point loss in Madison.

Offense: C

Neither team shot well to start Saturday’s game, but Penn State struggled to break into double digits in the first half.

A 3-pointer from Seth Lundy provided Penn State’s only points through the first 13 minutes of action — the blue and white shot 16.7% from the field and made just one of its 12 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nittany Lions built momentum, though, as shots started to fall in the second half, and they used a 16-7 run midway through the frame to take their first lead since the opening minutes of the game.

Shrewsberry’s team improved its shooting efforts in the closing 20 minutes, as it went 48.1% from the field while draining eight of its 18 shots from deep.

A sluggish first-half performance nearly doomed Penn State’s upset bid, but a spirited second-half effort made the game come down to the wire against Wisconsin.

Defense: B

Defensive efforts kept Penn State close with a ranked Big Ten opponent once again.

Tasked with defending Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, the Nittany Lions executed their game plan to perfection, keeping the Badgers’ leading scorers scoreless through the first half and midway through the second half.

Davis averages 20.6 points per game while Davison checks in at 15.0 points per game — Davis hit his first field goal with 10:16 left in the game while Davison knocked his first field goal down with 9:23 left.

Despite keeping the Badgers’ leading scorers in check, the Nittany Lions allowed one the worst field-goal shooting team in the Big Ten to shoot 37.5% from the floor, 4.3% worse than its average shooting percentage per game.

Shrewsberry implemented the by-committee approach to his defense again, led by none other than Lundy and Jalan Pickett, who each came away with one steal.

Coaching: B

Shrewsberry and his staff were dealt an unfortunate hand on the way to Madison as Penn State arrived at the Kohl Center with under two hours left before tipoff.

Furthermore, Penn State has yet to find its first win in the Kohl Center and its first win at Wisconsin in 27 years.

While the Nittany Lions didn’t come away with a victory on Saturday, the team recovered after a poor first-half showing on offense while keeping the same energy on defense.

Penn State had the opportunity to tie the game or take the lead in the waning seconds of the game, possessing the ball on a side-out play with six seconds on the clock.

With no timeouts remaining, Shrewsberry had no choice but to shout directions from the sideline and rely on his team to execute a premeditated play without a huddle.

The blue and white came away with nothing after Myles Dread missed a triple early in the possession, but the team had time to set up something more instead of heaving up a shot immediately.

Despite the poor final possession, first-half shooting performance and late start to the day, Shrewsberry instilled a solid game plan in his team prior to arriving in Madison, which gave the Nittany Lions a chance to win late in the game.

