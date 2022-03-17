From upset loss to underdog win, recounting 1990-91 Penn State men’s basketball’s championship season

In Penn State’s history, there’s just one team to hoist a conference championship trophy.

In 1991, former coach Bruce Parkhill led his team to an Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship, one year before Penn State made the jump to the Big Ten.

However, the historic 1990-91 campaign really started the previous year at the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Penn State entered postseason play as the No. 2 team, trailing just the Temple Owls, with a 13-5 conference record and an overall record of 25-9.

As the second seed, Penn State earned a first-round bye and had just two teams in its way to make the Atlantic 10 Championship game.

The Nittany Lions took care of business, besting George Washington 83-72 in the second round at The Palestra.

Penn State’s third-round matchup with sixth-seeded UMass presented a different story.

The Minutemen gave the blue and white all it could handle and ultimately upset Penn State in the semifinals, 64-59.

At the time, guard Freddie Barnes and forward James Barnes were among Penn State’s top scorers.

DeRon Hayes, David Degitz, C.J. Johnson, Michael Jennings and the late Monroe Brown rounded out the rest of Penn State’s offensive production.

For the team, the loss wasn’t something they thought would happen that soon.

“We were pretty disappointed,” Freddie told The Daily Collegian. “We had a pretty solid season. We thought we could compete with anybody in the conference. That loss was real tough for us.”

Parkhill had high hopes for the season as well.

“It was devastating because that was arguably our best team,” Parkhill told the Collegian. “I felt that team was actually better than the team that went to the NCAA the next year. We were deeper and more athletic.”

An early exit may have been exactly what the Nittany Lions needed, though. They returned a season later with a renewed drive, hungrier to reach the hallmarks the 1989-90 team fell just short of.

“What it did, though, was it had us really go back and look at our work ethic and the things we needed to improve on,” Freddie said. “It sort of spearheaded us going into that next year.”

Taking that step back could have actually been a step forward — or it could have been the play calling and motivation from one of the best to hold the clipboard at Penn State.

“[Parkhill] was a disciplinarian,” Freddie said. “He was great at the Xs and Os, so developing plays for different situations. I thought he was one of the best that I have had to do that. From a motivational standpoint, he used different tactics than most conventional coaches.

“He tried to motivate us and get us to be the best that we could be not only on the court but as young men coming through that university.”

Parkhill started his career coaching as a graduate assistant at Virginia and later at William & Mary.

In 1977, he became the head coach at William & Mary, where he stayed until he took over at Penn State in 1983.

The 1990-91 season was Parkhill’s seventh with Penn State. By then, the headman had developed a reputation around Happy Valley.

“He was very recognizable,” Brian Manoff, a Penn State graduate in the class of 1993, told the Collegian. “He was always a buttoned-up, classy looking, tall, big guy. He was a presence. When he walked around, you recognized him in a positive way.”

Parkhill’s aura was integral to getting Penn State back on track following the UMass upset.

The Nittany Lions flipped the script, coming out hot in the 1990-91 season with five wins in their first six games.

Their seventh opponent? Atlantic 10 defending champions and in-state rival Temple — and the Owls looked the part.

Temple featured three future NBA players on its roster in Mark Macon, Donald Hodge and Mark Strickland, making it one of the forces in the Atlantic 10.

“You had to make [Macon] take tough shots coming off of screens,” Freddie said. “Those other guys were big guys, so you had to keep them off the offensive boards.”

Parkhill’s game plan was crucial in every game the two teams squared off, but in the first Keystone State showdown of the season, Temple’s talent was too much for Parkhill’s “Xs and Os.” The Owls won 67-63 in McGonigle Hall.

In both 1989-90 and 1990-91, Penn State struggled at McGonigle Hall. The Nittany Lions fell on Temple’s home court in both seasons.

“McGonigle was a really tough place to play,” Parkhill said. “When we got into the Big Ten, Big Ten people thought that the Big Ten arenas were tough… The Atlantic 10 arenas were tougher because they were smaller. McGonigle was a great example.”

In both seasons, Temple and Penn State went back and forth on their turf, with the Owls winning at McGonigle and the Nittany Lions winning at Rec Hall.

“It was definitely a rivalry,” Freddie said. “I think there was respect on both sides. You know they were gonna be tough, disciplined. No matter what, it was always a grind-out game.”

The in-state rival was just one of the obstacles Penn State had to overcome if it wanted to be in the Atlantic 10 Championship game.

Rutgers had developed into an Atlantic 10 powerhouse in 1990-91 and was on the horizon for Parkhill’s squad, with the teams set to square off twice during the regular season.

The first matchup came at home for the Nittany Lions at Rec Hall, which played to the advantage of the blue and white. Rec Hall seats a little over 6,500 people, nearly one-third the size of Penn State’s new home, the Bryce Jordan Center.

Manoff said games in Rec Hall were like taking the student section in the BJC and then packing it into a smaller stadium.

“Those tight corners with that low ceiling, it was pretty wild,” Manoff said. “Back in the day when I was there, that was the Fab Five with Michigan, Glenn Robinson and Purdue, Calbert Cheaney was at Indiana back then. Those were the real stars of the day.

“If they were inbounding the ball, I was standing next to them. I was in their ear. That was something incredible that you just can't replicate in the Bryce Jordan Center.”

However, Rec Hall’s advantage wasn’t enough of a factor against forward Keith Hughes and the Scarlet Knights, as Penn State lost in a close one, 79-78.

“Anytime we lost, it was Death Valley in the locker room,” Parkhill said. “It didn’t matter who it was. When we lost a game, it was hard to take.”

Penn State needed a quick turnaround, as a road matchup against West Virginia came just three days later.

Luckily for Parkhill, he thought bouncing back was what his team was built on.

“These guys really cared, and that is why we were able to turn things around,” Parkhill said.

The Nittany Lions sprung back to life, taking down West Virginia in the WVU, which apparently upset some of the Mountaineer faithful.

“I remember it — not for a good reason,” Freddie said. “They threw candy at us as we walked off.”

Candy aside, Penn State had its swagger back and won two of its next three games before Temple came to Happy Valley, looking for a season sweep of the Nittany Lions.

The Owls got the better of Penn State once again, winning 69-59. Then, the Nittany Lions lost to coach John Calipari and UMass three days later 73-64 with just three games remaining in the regular season.

Coach Parkhill’s squad won the next two contests over George Washington and Saint Joseph's, but the final game of the season was against the best team in the conference — Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights wanted to end the season with a bang, and they did, dominating the Nittany Lions 92-70 for Penn State’s worst loss of the season.

Hitting a major low point right before heading into the Atlantic 10 Tournament, Parkhill said there was nothing to do except “stay positive.”

“We looked at the [loss] like, ‘Alright, we've won the last two games. This one is going to be a blip on the radar. We're going to just look past it,’” Parkhill said. “We really didn't put a lot of emphasis on it because we were getting ready for the tournament.”

Penn State finished the regular season third in the Atlantic 10 behind Rutgers and Temple.

The blue and white’s first match came against Duquesne. Penn State had handed the Dukes a 15-point defeat on their home floor, but Duquesne returned the favor, 87-81, at Rec Hall.

Freddie and the rest of the team put the season-ending loss to Rutgers behind them and were ready to turn the page to a third matchup with the Dukes.

“[Duquesne] was a very solid team,” Freddie said. “They always had tough guards there. For me, in my matchup, I was always focused when we went to Pittsburgh, always focused on Duquesne and my matchups that I had with them.”

The pair’s first meeting came on Jan. 12, and by March 3, the Parkhill-led team had a chip on its shoulder.

The Nittany Lions stuck it to Duquesne, beating the Dukes 83-64.

Freddie said the dominant win over Duquesne made him and his teammates “confident” for the rest of the tournament.

“We felt like we were in a good place,” Parkhill said. “That pretty much confirmed it. We really needed to be in a good place to beat Temple in Philadelphia. We felt good.”

Penn State had a third date set with Temple in the semifinals, but before the two tangoed, there was chaos in the Atlantic 10.

On the same day the Nittany Lions beat Duquesne, first-seeded Rutgers was upset by Saint Joseph’s 90-87.

Parkhill was at The Palestra scouting a game, and he walked away feeling “pretty good” after the best team in the conference was officially put away.

With Rutgers out of the tournament, Temple was the only barrier standing in Penn State’s way to the championship game.

If Penn State topped Duquesne, Parkhill knew his team would “probably” be faced with the Owls in the semifinals.

Headed into the semifinal game, Parkhill said he believed in his team despite dropping both regular-season matchups.

“We felt like we could play with Temple, even though they were tremendous,” Parkhill said. “We felt we could play with them. Our guys were not intimidated at all.”

On March 4, the rivals squared off again — Penn State against Temple — for a bid in the championship game.

The Nittany Lions had their work cut out for them, especially against Temple’s defensive game plan.

“To beat a Temple team like that, in the zone that they play, you gotta make tough shots,” Freddie said. “We executed. We made some shots. We kept them off the boards. We made it tougher for them. We made it an ugly game. We made them play D. We guarded them every possession.”

Defense was a theme on both sides, with the score ending 52-50, but it was Penn State’s defense that came out of the scuffle on top, edging out Temple for the first time all season to move on to the Atlantic 10 championship game.

Penn State was in the championship game with no Rutgers and no Temple to worry about, and even better for the Nittany Lions, the game was in Rec Hall.

“It was a wrap,” Freddie said. “Once we got the championship game back to Penn State, there was no way we were going to lose. Period.”

However, a conference championship game couldn’t have come at a worse time. The game fell right on Penn State students’ spring break.

“After beating Temple and we get a home game, everyone is fired up,” Parkhill said. “[Then] it struck me that the students were all on spring break. We weren’t gonna have any students there.”

Parkhill didn’t need to worry. He said the crowd showed up to watch Penn State in hopes of taking home a conference title for the first time in program history.

George Washington served as the only roadblock to a conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament — something that hadn’t happened in 26 years.

The Colonials gave Penn State all it could handle in the regular season, and both teams finished with the same record. But the Nittany Lions were ready.

“It was an opportunity to play on ESPN Championship Week [for] an Atlantic 10 Championship game to play in the NCAA Tournament — something Penn State hadn’t done,” Freddie said. “If you can’t get up for that, then you shouldn’t be playing college basketball. Everyone was confident.”

Parkhill said his players came out on “fire” and played “great” the whole game, and George Washington made some shots at the end of the game to make the score look closer than the game actually was.

“The guys played terrifically,” Parkhill said.

Penn State’s defense really rose to the occasion, keeping George Washington’s forward Sonni Holland clamped.

However, Freddie said it didn’t matter what the Colonials did.

“It really didn’t matter,” Freddie said. “We were at home. Penn State. Rec Hall was crazy, and it was for the NCAAs. Come on.”

On March 7, 1991, Penn State beat George Washington, 81-75, to raise the Nittany Lions’ first-ever conference trophy.

“When I think about that game, I think about Michael Jennings sitting up on the rim of the basket,” Parkhill said. “I don’t know how he got up there, but he’s up there sitting on the basket during the celebration. The feeling for me was hard to describe.”

The win hit close to home for Parkhill, as his grandfather was a professor at Penn State, his mom went there and his dad played basketball at Penn State.

Now 30 years later, the 1991 Atlantic 10 Championship is the only conference title in Penn State men’s basketball history, with Parkhill’s fingerprints all over it.

Parkhill said he feels pretty good knowing that his team has the only conference championship.

“At that point in time, it was really special given our circumstances,” Parkhill said. “It was a lot different situation back then. It was a pretty incredible accomplishment. It’s one I will never forget.”

Penn State’s journey wasn’t over yet. With the automatic NCAA Tournament bid in hand, the Atlantic 10 Champions were selected as a No. 13 seed, set to play No. 4-seeded UCLA in the first round of the tournament.

The Bruins had one of the most talented rosters in the tournament with six future NBA players in Don MacLean, Tracy Murray, Darrick Martin, Gerald Madkins, Mitchell Butler and Keith Owens.

Parkhill drew up a plan centered around attacking MacLean, who was UCLA’s leading scorer at 23 points per game on the season.

“He was their All-American,” Parkhill said. “Their glue guy, their go-to guy, so we attacked him.”

Penn State knew it was going to have a tough game from the jump as soon as it found who it was playing on Selection Sunday.

“We gotta play the best game of our careers today,” Freddie said. “We all said that in the locker room when we were watching the selection show. We gotta play our best game at every single position going into it.”

The Nittany Lions bought into Parkhill’s game plan, making the blue and white competitive in a game with the odds heavily stacked against them.

“Our guys hung in there,” Parkhill said. “We got off to a tough start. The first couple of minutes, man, [UCLA was] just unbelievable, athletic and talented. It kind of took us back a little bit, but then our guys hung in there.”

Freddie got into foul trouble during the contest, and Parkhill was forced to play his key contributor out of position at point guard. Micahel Jennings took turns at the one spot, too.

“Those guys just gutted it out,” Parkhill said. “They did a great job.”

Penn State got the job done and upset No. 4 UCLA, 74-69, advancing on to play against Eastern Michigan in the round of 32.

Back in Happy Valley, students were excited that Penn State basketball was finally on the map.

“I mean, people were pumped up,” Manoff said. “Everybody had it on. It was all over the Collegian. There was definitely a buzz. Then there was a national buzz about Penn State. Everybody was even more kind of prideful about PSU.”

Penn State wasn’t known as a basketball school because it was — and still is — overshadowed by the football team, who upset No. 1 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, that same year.

Manoff said the current perception of Penn State basketball was similar to how it was in the early ‘90s. After the win, he said it was close to how campus was in the 2019-20 season when coach Pat Chambers’ squad was projected to be in the NCAA Tournament before the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short.

The round of 32 wasn’t kind to the Nittany Lions, as the blue and white had to jump another hurdle for a trip to the Sweet 16.

Penn State took Eastern Michigan into overtime, but this time, Parkhill’s team didn’t come out on top, losing 71-68.

“That Eastern Michigan game was probably the toughest that I've had in my career,” Freddie said. “It was a winnable game for us… We didn't play our best game against Eastern Michigan. We let them off the hook. They came back at the end and won. When you’re playing against good teams, you can’t afford mistakes.

“That’s why they call it March Madness.”

The Nittany Lions’ season ended on March 17, but the members of the 1990-91 team cemented themselves in Penn State history: A team with the only conference championship in Penn State men’s basketball history, including one of the biggest upsets in the NCAA Tournament.

“I always tell people, we won 20 games every year,” Freddie said. “The time from 1988-1992, we never lost more than two games in a row. That's what I want to be remembered about this team.”

A group of guys, who were bounced by an upset in the semifinals of the 1989-90 Atlantic 10 Tournament, that went on to win the Atlantic 10 in convincing fashion the next year.

“I think the season as a whole was kind of up and down,” Parkhill said. “We weren't quite as deep as the year before. We weren't quite as athletic. But, overall, I think the guys really did a great job. They got tough at the end of the season when we really needed to make a run in the tournament.

“I just couldn't be prouder of this bunch of guys.”