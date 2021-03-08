From tight end to forward | John Harrar’s journey to a starting spot with Penn State men's basketball

When senior forward John Harrar stepped on the Bryce Jordan Center floor for a battle with a top-five team, it was just another game night for the Penn State big man.

Three hours before the Nittany Lions took on No. 4 Ohio State at home, Harrar arrived at the arena early to get his usual pregame workout in with former manager-turned graduate assistant Bo Waggoner.

But as the relatively routine workout progressed, Harrar began to take note of his surroundings.

The sights, smells and sounds of an empty BJC forced him to reminisce on his last four years, and even got the Wallingford, Pennsylvania, native emotional about how much he appreciates all Penn State has done for him.

It was a subtle but powerful moment, one that Penn State’s 6-foot-9 man in the middle won’t forget anytime soon.

“I shared a tear with [Waggoner] because I love this place. I love the Bryce Jordan Center. I love this university. That's what I play for,” Harrar said. “I play for the people in the locker room, the staff. I love this place. I love everything that comes with it. That's why I play this game.”

Fast forward to Senior Night, and there was a sense of bittersweetness in the air.

After picking up his fifth double-double of the season in a dominant win against Minnesota, Harrar and his fellow Nittany Lion seniors posed for photos at half-court, soaking up some of their final moments together in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Those steps he took on the BJC floor in a blue-and-white uniform would be among his last, ending a chapter of his life that defined him as both an athlete and person.

And while he didn’t take the easiest route to get to this point, Harrar said he considers himself lucky given the unpredictable route he took to get to Happy Valley.

The “Delco King” gained his competitive edge early in life, growing up in a family with a rich sports background and a love for competition.

While many kids are told to pick a sport early, Harrar tried everything — whether that was baseball, football, basketball or anything else he could excel in.

That desire to compete continued in high school, where Harrar played basketball at Strath Haven High School beginning in his freshman year.

But while a young Harrar was putting in work on the court, his school’s football coaches begged him to try out for the team.

And while he held off for a couple years, the competitor inside of Harrar couldn’t let him stay away.

So, he made the decision to play football in his junior year — instantly becoming not just one of the best players in the conference, but a legitimate Division I football recruit.

The notoriety and the offers would begin to flow in for the tight end prospect, ultimately culminating in his commitment to play football at Army in January 2017.

But that pledge did not last long.

Harrar was unsure of his future in football despite a verbal commitment to West Point, and had a difficult few months beside his family and coaches.

“I think it was a torturous month or two for him,” Harrar’s high-school basketball coach Dave McFadden said. “I thought basketball was the way for him, but football was definitely giving the bigger offers. I don't think he knew at that point in time, but something clicked. I think he knew all along it was basketball.”

Making a decision like this wasn’t easy, especially doing so without a father to lean on. Harrar’s dad, Jim, died of cancer when his son was just 12 years old.

But with his mom Sue Harrar and his brother JT Harrar by his side, John was able to make a confident decision that took hours upon hours of soul searching and thought.

“It was difficult,” Sue said. “His football coach, Coach Clancy, was a very respected football coach and took John under his wing, and [John] didn't want to disappoint anybody. After doing the January official visit, he was talking football, and then he realized his passion wasn’t football.

“He needed to fulfill his dreams and not anyone else's dreams, and that's when [his coaches] helped him to open up his recruitment for basketball.”

He decommitted from Army in April of that same year and played AAU ball for Philly Pride that spring, where scouts took notice and he was ultimately offered a spot at Penn State.

So as Harrar arrived at University Park with a raw, blank slate, he would begin a journey that would transform him as a player and a person.

He decided it would start with the relationships he would create with his teammates, namely fellow freshman Jamari Wheeler.

Four years later, Wheeler said he knew from the start what kind of a person his eventual three-year roommate was, and that he is forever grateful for experiencing what he did in college with Harrar by his side.

“When we first got on campus, the coaches were showing us around, I could just tell from his personality and how he carries himself that we were going to get along really well,” Wheeler said. “Just his competitive will to win, I like that. Something I embrace is winning, and that’s something he does too, so our connection just got even closer.

“He is like a brother to me and he’ll be a brother to me for the rest of my life.”

Along with his teammates, Harrar has made an impact on his coaches, including interim head coach Jim Ferry in 2021.

Ferry, despite his uncertain future with the Nittany Lions, can never steer enough praise toward Harrar, both on a personal and basketball level.

“John is a warrior — he's the ultimate competitor; he's the ultimate teammate; he's the ultimate person. I love John, I wish he would marry one of my daughters, I really do,” Ferry said in December. “I could go on forever about him, he deserves every accolade he gets and he’s really improved. He's been a huge part of the winning that has gone on here at Penn State over the last three or four years.”

While Harrar has seen and experienced the perks of being one of the Big Ten conference's most notable and respected players, it wasn’t like that for him just a couple of short years ago.

Before significant breakouts in both his junior and senior seasons, Harrar had a tough adjustment to face, as he was at the forefront of Penn State’s 0-10 conference start in 2017-18.

Fans and writers alike wrote off Harrar, handing out criticism that led him to delete all of his social media accounts that season.

To this day, Harrar is off of social media and focused on what he can control, as he learned some valuable lessons about keeping his mind healthy and blocking out outside noise.

“I tried to stay away from other people's opinions, just because sometimes it can be really dangerous to your mind as you move forward and as you have to compete at the high level in the Big Ten,” Harrar said. “For me, it was never about respect. It was just about how many wins can I bring to Penn State in my four years?”

But as Harrar went from rotational glue guy, to starter, to legitimate All-Big Ten candidate, those within the program believe his personality has never changed.

Just ask Waggoner, who not only works on the staff but is one of Harrar’s good friends. He’s seen firsthand how Harrar has transformed and matured both on and off the court in his four years.

“He is always looking to positively affect others,” Waggoner said. “He truly wants the best for the people he meets, and he really cares about them. He wakes each day consciously choosing a positive outlook and a determination to look at the bright side, no matter the situation he is presented.”

But what is even more special in Waggoner’s eyes is the impact Harrar will leave at Penn State, saying he has touched people in the program in a way many others can’t. All of that starts with his love for the Nittany Lions.

“John has a contagious personality. The second he walks into a room or gym, the energy rises. He makes everyone on this team want to be better. I truly have never met anyone like that,” Waggoner said. “John has a ton of love for this program, this school and all the people involved — that is why it is so special.

“I am a better person because I know I have a friendship with John Harrar.”