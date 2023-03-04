Baring a missed shot, a gutsy rebound and an extra pass to the corner, Cam Wynter found the ball in his hands with overtime expiring, Penn State and Northwestern tied 65-65. As he’d typically done over the previous four games, Wynter hit.

As his teammates bombarded him in celebration of the 68-65 win, Wynter stared back at the Wildcat student section with a blank face.

Whether it’s scoreless nights or game-winners, Wynter said he’s never allowed himself to be “too high or too low” — the story of his graduate transfer season with the Nittany Lions.

“Knowing the game of basketball, you can’t rush shots,” Wynter told the Collegian. “I mean you can have a sense of urgency when getting to a shot, but when that shot comes you kinda have to take your time.”

Penn State’s loss at Maryland on Feb. 11 marked the team’s fourth-consecutive loss and Wynter’s third scoreless outing in just over two weeks, his third straight game without hitting a 3-pointer.

But since then, Wynter has helped lead the Nittany Lions to four wins on a combined 13-of-18 from deep, not once shooting below 58% from the field over the five-game stretch.

Wynter’s been essential in returning Penn State to NCAA Tournament conversations with one regular season game remaining.

“He’s earned the right to take those shots and the ability to make those shots because of all the hours since the first day he’s gotten on campus,” assistant coach Adam Fisher told the Collegian. “It’s a huge credit to Cam because he just continues through highs and lows.”

When he arrived at Penn State this past summer, Wynter was met with a unique scenario when he was forced to share the scoring workload more than he’d done since his freshman year at Drexel.

His teammate Jalen Pickett has shined as one of the nation’s top offensive threats, and while starting a majority of the games this season, Wynter has had to transform himself as a supporting cast member.

Whether shots have fallen or not, Wynter’s age and experience have defined him as one of the Nittany Lions’ veteran leaders, crafting a mold for success beside Micah Shrewsberry despite difficult losses.

“They've responded every single time and our leadership and our boys came through,” Shrewsberry said postgame. “I'm a way better coach with a guy like Cam Wynter sitting next to me.”

After blowing a 19-point second half lead to Rutgers last Sunday, Penn State was forced to regroup and move on if it hoped to finish strong and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

For this reason, Shrewsberry didn’t show the game film over the two days between the games against the Scarlet Knights and Northwestern, instead choosing to “turn the page” for Northwestern, Fisher said.

“I think those two days were really crucial for us getting over the Rutgers loss,” Wynter said. “Obviously, it kind of burned a little bit, but just getting back in the gym and having two days of preparation kind of helped us stay steady.”

It’s the same mentality Wynter’s used to get through what he describes as “ups and downs” this season.

Instead of dwelling on past performances, Wynter has put himself back in the gym and continued to work on his shot, which can help explain his recent hot streak.

“Being confident in my shooting ability, continuing to stay in the gym and continuing to work on it,” Wynter said. “Once you work on something, you just get more and more confident.”

With arguably the most important game of Penn State’s season coming up against No. 21 Maryland on Sunday, the Nittany Lions have a chance to boost an already realistic possibility of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

It’s not often Penn State plays do-or-die basketball in March, but this is one of those years and Wynter’s played a major role at the right time to keep his team competitive.

“When you're playing the best conference in college basketball, you kind of have that confidence,” Fisher said. “I think when Cam is having fun and confident, he’s really hard to stop.”

