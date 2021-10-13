Replacing an entire starting pitching staff can be tough, and in 2022, coach Rob Cooper and Penn State will be tasked with doing just that this spring.

Last season, the rotation was filled out by Kyle Virbitsky, Conor Larkin and Bailey Dees. All three were drafted by MLB organizations, leaving Penn State with some holes to fill.

Penn State wasn’t terrible on the mound last year, but it wasn't great either. The Nittany Lions sat in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten in just about everything.

The Nittany Lions ranked sixth in ERA, eighth in strikeouts and eighth in opponent batting average. They did a good job limiting the long ball, only allowing 31 on the year and also did a decent job of avoiding an excessive amount of walks.

When it comes to in-house replacements, there isn’t much there for the blue and white.

Outside of the starting rotation, only two returning pitchers threw over 20 innings last year, fifth-year senior Mason Mellott and senior Tyler Shingledecker.

Mellott and Shingledecker will likely remain in the bullpen, meaning Penn State will need some breakouts or newcomers to fill its three-man rotation.

The bag is not completely empty, though. Sophomore Jaden Henline is a name to watch.

As a freshman last year, Henline appeared in nine games, three of which he started on the bump.

He never gave much length, though, topping out at around four innings in his starts. However, of players who threw 10 innings or more, only two Nittany Lions had a better ERA. Henline also racked up 22 strikeouts in just 19.1 innings.

Cooper’s choice to give him a few starts as a freshman indicates he thinks there might be potential with Henline, and with every spot up for grabs, the sophomore should be squarely in that discussion.

Penn State has also looked elsewhere to fill some of these gaps. Cooper and his staff brought in three transfer pitchers from South Carolina and Louisville — two schools filled with baseball talent.

From South Carolina comes sophomore Travis Luensmann.

Luensmann, standing at 6-foot-6, is a big righty from Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Cooper has said his staff had a lot of interest in Luensmann out of high school, and after not seeing much time in his freshman year with the Gamecocks, Luensmann is back in his home state.

In his recruiting class, the Altoona native was ranked as the second-best pitcher in the state and the 58th pitcher overall. Luensmann is a hard thrower, but is still young and only threw 2.1 innings at South Carolina.

The fact that Luensmann made an SEC roster and saw time is impressive within itself, but there are still a lot of unknowns about the sophomore. Regardless, this is a talented pitcher who should see time for the Nittany Lions in 2022.

From Louisville, Penn State added junior lefty Kellan Tulio. Like Luensmann, Tulio is a Pennsylvania native who was highly recruited out of high school. Tulio was ranked 81st nationally, making him one of the most talented players on this roster.

Tulio never started a game in his two years at Louisville, so once again, a lot is left to be seen. If Penn State can unlock that talent, Tulio is the prototype starting pitcher that scouts drool over.

There are also a few freshmen that could end up making a case to join the rotation. Tommy Molsky, Ben DeMell and Chase Renner are all newcomers with some hype around their names.

Out of those three, the guy best equipped to be a starter is DeMell, who was ranked as the top right-handed pitcher in Ohio according to perfect game.

The thing that stands out the most about DeMell is his pitch arsenal, which goes four deep. He’s got a fastball that topped out at 94 mph in high school, a changeup, plus two breaking balls.

DeMell was recruited as a two-way player, which complicates the discussion a little.

If he’s spending a lot of time swinging the bat, it may make it harder for him to be built up and managed like a starter, but the raw tools and talent are there.

Molsky is a right-hander from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The coaches have noted they love his stuff, and he was a top-500 recruit nationally according to Perfect Game.

His fastball/slider combo may play best out of the bullpen until he gains some experience, but it’s a pitch duo that can be devastating when fine tuned.

That leaves Renner, another Pennsylvania native. At 6-foot-4, he fits the stereotypical mold of a classic starting pitcher.

He was ranked as a top-30 overall recruit in the state of Pennsylvania by Perfect Game and primarily throws a fastball along with his curve.

If Renner’s fastball continues to develop, he could become a reliable pitcher for the Nittany Lions.