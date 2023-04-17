After freshman guard Kanye Clary announced he is staying in Happy Valley, another Penn State freshman is doing the same.

Freshman guard Jameel Brown announced on Twitter that he is not entering the transfer portal and is staying in the blue and white.

i’m right where I should be. WE ARE pic.twitter.com/zASaRiDEgC — worm (@JameelBrown1) April 17, 2023

Brown played in just 14 games his freshman year and averaged 0.9 points per game in 4.6 minutes per game.

Before stepping on campus in the summer, Brown was the No. 6 overall signee in Penn State's history, according to the 247Sports composite ranking.

