A Penn State graduate assistant just received a coaching upgrade elsewhere.
Bo Waggoner will be an assistant coach for DIII program Wilkes University, the team announced Tuesday.
Waggoner Joins #WilkesMBB Staff #EarnYourRank https://t.co/ZMHtNU6EOs— Wilkes University Colonels (@WilkesColonels) June 7, 2022
Waggoner spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant on the Nittany Lions staff, after he spent four years as a manager with the program.
Wilkes finished the 2021-22 season 8-17 and 5-11 in the MAC Freedom Conference.
