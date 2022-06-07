A Penn State graduate assistant just received a coaching upgrade elsewhere.

Bo Waggoner will be an assistant coach for DIII program Wilkes University, the team announced Tuesday.

Waggoner spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant on the Nittany Lions staff, after he spent four years as a manager with the program.

Wilkes finished the 2021-22 season 8-17 and 5-11 in the MAC Freedom Conference.

