One of the nation’s top available transfers is following Mike Rhoades to Penn State.

Former VCU guard Ace Baldwin Jr., who was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Year this past season, will join the Nittany Lions with two years of eligibility remaining.

A Baltimore native, Baldwin joined the Rams as a 3-star recruit for the class of 2020, making an impact immediately.

His freshman year in 2020-21, Baldwin was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Freshman team, the first of a long line of honors he’s received over his college career.

Baldwin is a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection and was also the conference’s defensive player of the year this past season, averaging 12.7 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE