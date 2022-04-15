A former Penn State guard has found his new home.

Nittany Lion guard Sam Sessoms announced his decision to transfer to Coppin State on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Don’t question my decision just back my next move🤞🏽,Im doing this 4 me not for no one else💎💎💎 @Juan_Dixon3 pic.twitter.com/aDyhC05YZp — Sam Sessoms (@samuel_sessoms) April 15, 2022

After two seasons at Binghamton, Sessoms spent two seasons with the blue and white, averaging 11.6 points per game, shooting a team-high 42% from 3-point range in his final season.

The Philadelphia native picked Coppin State over Mississippi State, UTEP, Michigan, Minnesota and George Mason.

