Men's Basketball vs Michigan State Sessoms (3) Lay-Up

Guard Sam Sessoms (3) bypasses Michigan defense as he goes in for a lay-up during the Penn State men's basketball game vs. Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 62-58 against Michigan State.

 Regan Gross

A former Penn State guard has found his new home.

Nittany Lion guard Sam Sessoms announced his decision to transfer to Coppin State on Twitter Friday afternoon.

After two seasons at Binghamton, Sessoms spent two seasons with the blue and white, averaging 11.6 points per game, shooting a team-high 42% from 3-point range in his final season.

The Philadelphia native picked Coppin State over Mississippi State, UTEP, Michigan, Minnesota and George Mason.

