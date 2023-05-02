Another day, another former Penn State signee commits to Micah Shrewsberry's Notre Dame program.

Carey Booth, a 4-star forward from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, announced he'll join the Fighting Irish on Tuesday.

NEWS: Four-star senior power forward Carey Booth, a former Penn State signee, has committed to Notre Dame, following head coach Micah Shrewsberry, he tells me. Story: https://t.co/KKDGWiuZRX pic.twitter.com/5nriibm3Uh — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 2, 2023

Booth originally requested his scholarship release from the Nittany Lions in late March, shortly after Shrewsberry's departure.

He is the son of former Penn State great Calvin Booth, who currently serves as the general manager of the Denver Nuggets.

Having signed his letter of intent in November, Booth was expected to add new size and scoring ability to the Nittany Lions' frontcourt immediately upon his arrival to campus.

Ranked as 247Sports' No. 73 overall prospect for the class of 2023, Booth was Penn State's highest-rated recruit since Tony Carr in 2016.

Booth's commitment to Notre Dame comes just a day after another former signee, Braeden Shrewsberry, Micah's son, did the same.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE