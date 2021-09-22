A former Penn State star will be taking on a new role overseas.

After coaching the Japan women's national team, former Nittany Lion Tom Hovasse was hired as the new Japanese men's basketball national team head coach.

In the 2020 Olympic Games, Hovasse led the Japanese women's basketball team to a silver medal, losing 90-75 to the USA in the gold medal game.

Hovasse was a former Penn State forward and played during the mid-80s.

At the 2020 Olympic Games, the Japan men's national team finished No. 11 out of 12 teams.

