A former Penn State star will be taking on a new role overseas.
After coaching the Japan women's national team, former Nittany Lion Tom Hovasse was hired as the new Japanese men's basketball national team head coach.
My friend, @TomHovasse, former @PennStateMBB star, who led Japan’s Women’s Olympic Tram to an amazing @NBCOlympics Silver Medal, is the new Japanese Men’s National Team Coach. An amazing but we’ll deserved honor. pic.twitter.com/YCea5a39j3— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) September 22, 2021
In the 2020 Olympic Games, Hovasse led the Japanese women's basketball team to a silver medal, losing 90-75 to the USA in the gold medal game.
Hovasse was a former Penn State forward and played during the mid-80s.
At the 2020 Olympic Games, the Japan men's national team finished No. 11 out of 12 teams.
