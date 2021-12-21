Former Penn State men's basketball player Tim Frazier signs with the Orlando Magic

One former Penn State player has found himself back on an NBA roster.

Former Nittany Lion guard Tim Frazier signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic.

The former Penn State guard was part of Penn State's last NCAA Tournament team in 2011, who lost to Temple in the first round.

Frazier graduated in 2014 and went undrafted in the NBA, eventually finding a spot on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster in 2015.

Since then, Frazier has been on seven NBA teams but now finds himself playing for the Magic in 2021.

