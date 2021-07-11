One Penn State player has chosen to take his talents overseas for his first professional minutes.

Former Nittany Lion guard Taylor Nussbaum announced he signed with Hapoel Hevel Eilot in Israel via Instagram.

In his four years at Happy Valley, Nussbaum only played in 12 games and totaled five minutes.

Before coming to Penn State, he scored over 1,000 points in high school leading his AAU squad Playmaker Academy to the 2012 national championship game.

Hapoel Hevel Eilot is part of Israel's Artzit South division, where it had an 11-13 record.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE